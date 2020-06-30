Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Welcome to your beautiful open floor plan living with maximum space used throughout the home. lots of natural light pours into the home located on the end unit. The kitchen is fully made with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher , gas range and oven with a huge island and sink to entertain! The upstairs has another hideaway to enjoy as a great room or an office with all bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy living in the heart of historic old town Tustin that is walk able to shops and restaurants. in your community at vintage enjoy the pool and common BBQ areas and walking paths. lots of guest parking on the street in front of your front door. No Pets allowed