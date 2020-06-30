All apartments in Tustin
201 ESSEX

201 Essex Ct · No Longer Available
Location

201 Essex Ct, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Welcome to your beautiful open floor plan living with maximum space used throughout the home. lots of natural light pours into the home located on the end unit. The kitchen is fully made with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher , gas range and oven with a huge island and sink to entertain! The upstairs has another hideaway to enjoy as a great room or an office with all bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy living in the heart of historic old town Tustin that is walk able to shops and restaurants. in your community at vintage enjoy the pool and common BBQ areas and walking paths. lots of guest parking on the street in front of your front door. No Pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 ESSEX have any available units?
201 ESSEX doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 ESSEX have?
Some of 201 ESSEX's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 ESSEX currently offering any rent specials?
201 ESSEX is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 ESSEX pet-friendly?
No, 201 ESSEX is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 201 ESSEX offer parking?
Yes, 201 ESSEX offers parking.
Does 201 ESSEX have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 ESSEX does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 ESSEX have a pool?
Yes, 201 ESSEX has a pool.
Does 201 ESSEX have accessible units?
No, 201 ESSEX does not have accessible units.
Does 201 ESSEX have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 ESSEX has units with dishwashers.

