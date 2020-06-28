All apartments in Tustin
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

1922 Royal Oak Road

1922 Royal Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Royal Oak Road, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
HUGH 5-bedroom, 3-bath home sprawled over 2500 SF of living space in the quaint community of Tustin Meadows with two community pools and parks. Completely redone interior boasts fantastic remodeled kitchen with upgraded appliances and lots of storage in the white shaker cabinetry. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Samsung upgraded stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer included. New vinyl/linoleum faux-wood flooring, dual paned windows and sliding doors, fireplace in family room, newer air conditioning and mini-splits for each bedroom as an added convenience, inside laundry room (state-of-the-art Samsung front-loading washer and dryer). Large covered patio with overhead lights is great for outdoor dining and entertaining. Nest security system installed with motion sensors, mounted TV in living room, and garage shelving added amenities included in lease. Two community pools and parks within walking distance. Direct garage access from two-car garage. Upgraded paver driveway with room for two additional cars. All bedrooms located upstairs. Home enjoys and downstairs family room with fireplace PLUS an upstairs bonus room. Rooms are generous in size. Backyard is low maintenance with artificial grass. Backyard perimeter fence is lined with glorious trees for privacy. No homes behind. Enjoy nearby shopping and entertainment at the District and Tustin Market Place, easy freeway access to the 5 freeway and a short distance from John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Royal Oak Road have any available units?
1922 Royal Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Royal Oak Road have?
Some of 1922 Royal Oak Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Royal Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Royal Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Royal Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Royal Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1922 Royal Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Royal Oak Road offers parking.
Does 1922 Royal Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 Royal Oak Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Royal Oak Road have a pool?
Yes, 1922 Royal Oak Road has a pool.
Does 1922 Royal Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 1922 Royal Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Royal Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Royal Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
