1922 Royal Oak Road

HUGH 5-bedroom, 3-bath home sprawled over 2500 SF of living space in the quaint community of Tustin Meadows with two community pools and parks. Completely redone interior boasts fantastic remodeled kitchen with upgraded appliances and lots of storage in the white shaker cabinetry. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Samsung upgraded stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer included. New vinyl/linoleum faux-wood flooring, dual paned windows and sliding doors, fireplace in family room, newer air conditioning and mini-splits for each bedroom as an added convenience, inside laundry room (state-of-the-art Samsung front-loading washer and dryer). Large covered patio with overhead lights is great for outdoor dining and entertaining. Nest security system installed with motion sensors, mounted TV in living room, and garage shelving added amenities included in lease. Two community pools and parks within walking distance. Direct garage access from two-car garage. Upgraded paver driveway with room for two additional cars. All bedrooms located upstairs. Home enjoys and downstairs family room with fireplace PLUS an upstairs bonus room. Rooms are generous in size. Backyard is low maintenance with artificial grass. Backyard perimeter fence is lined with glorious trees for privacy. No homes behind. Enjoy nearby shopping and entertainment at the District and Tustin Market Place, easy freeway access to the 5 freeway and a short distance from John Wayne Airport.