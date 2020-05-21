192 Liberty

Amenities

Tustin Condo Rental Prices - Irvine Schools! - FOR LEASE! Gorgeous 2-story detached Condo within IRVINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an inviting open floor plan downstairs. UPGRADED Kitchen, (REFRIGERATOR Included), hardwood flooring downstairs and carpet up. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Attached two-car garage with LAUNDRY PROVIDED. Small back patio for BBQ. Great association amenities including a clubhouse, pool, spa, sport court and park. Close to The District Shopping center, Tustin Marketplace and UCI. Easy freeway access. Call to schedule showings.



IUSD School District: College Park Elem.; Venado MS; Irvine HS.



Please note this is offered by Hermitage Property Management, Inc. Mike Ewing, BRE #01899871



No Pets Allowed



