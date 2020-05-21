All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 192 Liberty.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
192 Liberty
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

192 Liberty

192 Liberty St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

192 Liberty St, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Tustin Condo Rental Prices - Irvine Schools! - FOR LEASE! Gorgeous 2-story detached Condo within IRVINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an inviting open floor plan downstairs. UPGRADED Kitchen, (REFRIGERATOR Included), hardwood flooring downstairs and carpet up. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Attached two-car garage with LAUNDRY PROVIDED. Small back patio for BBQ. Great association amenities including a clubhouse, pool, spa, sport court and park. Close to The District Shopping center, Tustin Marketplace and UCI. Easy freeway access. Call to schedule showings.

IUSD School District: College Park Elem.; Venado MS; Irvine HS.

Please note this is offered by Hermitage Property Management, Inc. Mike Ewing, BRE #01899871

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3252674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Liberty have any available units?
192 Liberty doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 Liberty have?
Some of 192 Liberty's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Liberty currently offering any rent specials?
192 Liberty is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Liberty pet-friendly?
No, 192 Liberty is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 192 Liberty offer parking?
Yes, 192 Liberty offers parking.
Does 192 Liberty have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 Liberty offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Liberty have a pool?
Yes, 192 Liberty has a pool.
Does 192 Liberty have accessible units?
No, 192 Liberty does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Liberty have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Liberty does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles