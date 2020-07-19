17912 Irvine Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to the Palmwood Gardens where you are only steps away from the shopping and dining of Old Town Tustin. This adorable two bedroom, two bath single story condo is located in a private gated community with pool and clubhouse. Upon entry you experience an oversized living room with a painted white brick fireplace and newer laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area. The dining area offers room for large table for entertaining and access to a private fenced in patio - Perfect for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen includes an eat in bar area, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven and cooktop. The hallway off the living room leads to the two bedrooms with new carpet, large closets and recently upgraded bathrooms. Unique to this condo is the stackable washer and dryer and new Bluetooth HVAC! One car garage and one assigned space is also included.