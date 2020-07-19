All apartments in Tustin
17912 Irvine Boulevard
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

17912 Irvine Boulevard

17912 Irvine Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

17912 Irvine Blvd, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the Palmwood Gardens where you are only steps away from the shopping and dining of Old Town Tustin. This adorable two bedroom, two bath single story condo is located in a private gated community with pool and clubhouse. Upon entry you experience an oversized living room with a painted white brick fireplace and newer laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area. The dining area offers room for large table for entertaining and access to a private fenced in patio - Perfect for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen includes an eat in bar area, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven and cooktop. The hallway off the living room leads to the two bedrooms with new carpet, large closets and recently upgraded bathrooms. Unique to this condo is the stackable washer and dryer and new Bluetooth HVAC! One car garage and one assigned space is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17912 Irvine Boulevard have any available units?
17912 Irvine Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17912 Irvine Boulevard have?
Some of 17912 Irvine Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17912 Irvine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17912 Irvine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17912 Irvine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 17912 Irvine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 17912 Irvine Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 17912 Irvine Boulevard offers parking.
Does 17912 Irvine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17912 Irvine Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17912 Irvine Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 17912 Irvine Boulevard has a pool.
Does 17912 Irvine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17912 Irvine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17912 Irvine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17912 Irvine Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
