Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

179 Barnes Road

179 Barnes Rd · No Longer Available
Location

179 Barnes Rd, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Available for February 1st move-in. Newer detached 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Tustin Legacy. Large open great room floor plan also featuring an office / den downstairs. The gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator is included! All three bedrooms are upstairs as well as a large interior laundry room with build-in cabinetry, washer and dryer are included! Upgraded flooring and recessed lighting throughout the whole house. Spacious Master bedroom and bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Relax in the tranquil backyard with covered California room and peaceful fountain. Walking distance to the District shopping center and including Costco, Whole Foods, and the AMC movie theaters. Great schools, including the new Heritage Elementary School and stem magnet school programs at each of the Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Easy Access to 405 Fwy, 5 Fwy, 55 Fwy John Wayne Airport and train station . The community offers resort living including a club house, BBQ area, basketball court, two bocce ball courts picnic pavilion swimming pool and spa with an interactive water play area fire pit, and large multi-functional lawn. This is truly the best in urban living! Owner will consider small dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Barnes Road have any available units?
179 Barnes Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 Barnes Road have?
Some of 179 Barnes Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Is 179 Barnes Road currently offering any rent specials?
179 Barnes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Barnes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Barnes Road is pet friendly.
Does 179 Barnes Road offer parking?
Yes, 179 Barnes Road offers parking.
Does 179 Barnes Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Barnes Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Barnes Road have a pool?
Yes, 179 Barnes Road has a pool.
Does 179 Barnes Road have accessible units?
No, 179 Barnes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Barnes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Barnes Road has units with dishwashers.
