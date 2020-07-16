179 Barnes Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room new construction pet friendly

Available for February 1st move-in. Newer detached 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Tustin Legacy. Large open great room floor plan also featuring an office / den downstairs. The gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, refrigerator is included! All three bedrooms are upstairs as well as a large interior laundry room with build-in cabinetry, washer and dryer are included! Upgraded flooring and recessed lighting throughout the whole house. Spacious Master bedroom and bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Relax in the tranquil backyard with covered California room and peaceful fountain. Walking distance to the District shopping center and including Costco, Whole Foods, and the AMC movie theaters. Great schools, including the new Heritage Elementary School and stem magnet school programs at each of the Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Easy Access to 405 Fwy, 5 Fwy, 55 Fwy John Wayne Airport and train station . The community offers resort living including a club house, BBQ area, basketball court, two bocce ball courts picnic pavilion swimming pool and spa with an interactive water play area fire pit, and large multi-functional lawn. This is truly the best in urban living! Owner will consider small dogs.