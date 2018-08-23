All apartments in Tustin
Tustin, CA
17796 E Santa Clara Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

17796 E Santa Clara Avenue

17796 East Santa Clara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17796 East Santa Clara Avenue, Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is situated far back from Santa Clara, down a long driveway and behind 2 other houses. It is so much more spacious than the assessor's report of 2336 sq ft suggests. The interior has been completely repainted; new floor and vanity added n one bath; new carpet in the LR makes it fresh and ready for new tenants. There is a little work still in progress, like new kitchen counters but it will be ready very soon. Beautiful rose garden in full bloom. Gardener is provided but you make cut and enjoy the roses, and pamper the bushes if you want to.
Large master bedroom and bath are situated on one side of the entry, with 3 bedrooms and a bath on the other side of the living spaces. There is a formal living room and a cozy den too; both have fireplaces, and both have access to the wrap around yard. Even the master allows direct access to the deck and rose garden. The kitchen has a breakfast nook but there is also a dining room adjacent to the living area. With all this entertaining space, of course there is a half bath for your guests.
There is generous closet space throughout and the 3 car garage make this the ideal home for those with active, varied lives. Inside laundry too!
Sorry, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue have any available units?
17796 E Santa Clara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue have?
Some of 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17796 E Santa Clara Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue offers parking.
Does 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue have a pool?
No, 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17796 E Santa Clara Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
