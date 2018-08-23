17796 E Santa Clara Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This house is situated far back from Santa Clara, down a long driveway and behind 2 other houses. It is so much more spacious than the assessor's report of 2336 sq ft suggests. The interior has been completely repainted; new floor and vanity added n one bath; new carpet in the LR makes it fresh and ready for new tenants. There is a little work still in progress, like new kitchen counters but it will be ready very soon. Beautiful rose garden in full bloom. Gardener is provided but you make cut and enjoy the roses, and pamper the bushes if you want to.

Large master bedroom and bath are situated on one side of the entry, with 3 bedrooms and a bath on the other side of the living spaces. There is a formal living room and a cozy den too; both have fireplaces, and both have access to the wrap around yard. Even the master allows direct access to the deck and rose garden. The kitchen has a breakfast nook but there is also a dining room adjacent to the living area. With all this entertaining space, of course there is a half bath for your guests.

There is generous closet space throughout and the 3 car garage make this the ideal home for those with active, varied lives. Inside laundry too!

Sorry, no pets!