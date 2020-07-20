All apartments in Tustin
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:32 AM

17481 Via Calma

17481 via Calma · No Longer Available
Location

17481 via Calma, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great townhome for lease in one of Tustin's nicest neighborhoods behind Enderle Center. Completely updated and ready for move in with brand new carpet, brand new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted interior and clean as a whistle. Don't wait and lose this opportunity to make this your next home! Two story townhome that feels like a home with no one above or below you, plus your own private patio yard. Remodeled kitchen, open floorplan, smooth ceilings, slider leading to your own private back patio, downstairs full bedroom, upstairs three additional bedrooms including the master suite with two closets and en-suite bathroom, ceiling fans, newer a/c and furnace for those hot/cold days, one car attached garage and one parking space at front entry. Laundry hookups in the garage which is just outside your front door. Walking distance to Enderle Center and easy freeway access, Foothill High School district, community pool/spa and clubhouse, and great neighbors in a pride of ownership community. Where else are you going to get a 4 bedroom home in the best part of Tustin that is super nice, updated and sparkling clean the day you move in! Come see this home today, don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17481 Via Calma have any available units?
17481 Via Calma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17481 Via Calma have?
Some of 17481 Via Calma's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17481 Via Calma currently offering any rent specials?
17481 Via Calma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17481 Via Calma pet-friendly?
No, 17481 Via Calma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 17481 Via Calma offer parking?
Yes, 17481 Via Calma offers parking.
Does 17481 Via Calma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17481 Via Calma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17481 Via Calma have a pool?
Yes, 17481 Via Calma has a pool.
Does 17481 Via Calma have accessible units?
No, 17481 Via Calma does not have accessible units.
Does 17481 Via Calma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17481 Via Calma has units with dishwashers.
