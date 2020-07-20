17481 Via Calma

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Great townhome for lease in one of Tustin's nicest neighborhoods behind Enderle Center. Completely updated and ready for move in with brand new carpet, brand new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted interior and clean as a whistle. Don't wait and lose this opportunity to make this your next home! Two story townhome that feels like a home with no one above or below you, plus your own private patio yard. Remodeled kitchen, open floorplan, smooth ceilings, slider leading to your own private back patio, downstairs full bedroom, upstairs three additional bedrooms including the master suite with two closets and en-suite bathroom, ceiling fans, newer a/c and furnace for those hot/cold days, one car attached garage and one parking space at front entry. Laundry hookups in the garage which is just outside your front door. Walking distance to Enderle Center and easy freeway access, Foothill High School district, community pool/spa and clubhouse, and great neighbors in a pride of ownership community. Where else are you going to get a 4 bedroom home in the best part of Tustin that is super nice, updated and sparkling clean the day you move in! Come see this home today, don't wait!