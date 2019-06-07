All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 1581 Copperfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
1581 Copperfield Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

1581 Copperfield Drive

1581 Copperfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

1581 Copperfield Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful ONE LEVEL single family residence is located in a neighborhood that’s only 5 minutes away
from Irvine. It has the LA RGEST floor plan in the neighborhood with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms including TWO (2)
MA STER SUITE BEDROOMS. This home was completely remodeled with a permitted addition in 2017. Features include new flooring,
recessed lighting, new appliances, custom tile showers and new windows. Chef’s kitchen included gas range/oven, granite countertops,
loads of counter space, stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room with vaulted ceiling and skylight. Spacious room behind
the master bedroom that can be used as either a personal office or children’s room. The layout and floor plan make it IDEA L FOR
INVESTORS and/or PERFECT FOR GUESTS, IN-LAWS OR MULTI-GENERA TIONA L FA MILIES. Easy access to both I-5 and 55 freeways
and takes no more than 5 minutes to both ‘The District” and “Marketplace”. With NO HOA OR MELLO ROOS, this home is an incredible
deal. Pack up now! What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Copperfield Drive have any available units?
1581 Copperfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1581 Copperfield Drive have?
Some of 1581 Copperfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Copperfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Copperfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Copperfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1581 Copperfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1581 Copperfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1581 Copperfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1581 Copperfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1581 Copperfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Copperfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1581 Copperfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1581 Copperfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1581 Copperfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Copperfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1581 Copperfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles