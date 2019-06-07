1581 Copperfield Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! This beautiful ONE LEVEL single family residence is located in a neighborhood that’s only 5 minutes away

from Irvine. It has the LA RGEST floor plan in the neighborhood with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms including TWO (2)

MA STER SUITE BEDROOMS. This home was completely remodeled with a permitted addition in 2017. Features include new flooring,

recessed lighting, new appliances, custom tile showers and new windows. Chef’s kitchen included gas range/oven, granite countertops,

loads of counter space, stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room with vaulted ceiling and skylight. Spacious room behind

the master bedroom that can be used as either a personal office or children’s room. The layout and floor plan make it IDEA L FOR

INVESTORS and/or PERFECT FOR GUESTS, IN-LAWS OR MULTI-GENERA TIONA L FA MILIES. Easy access to both I-5 and 55 freeways

and takes no more than 5 minutes to both ‘The District” and “Marketplace”. With NO HOA OR MELLO ROOS, this home is an incredible

deal. Pack up now! What are you waiting for?