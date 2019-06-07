15662 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

SINGLE STORY 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Large Family Home. Excellent Location. This ranch style home features spacious kitchen, living room with fireplace, and good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Approximately 1800 square feet with attached 2 car garage. Large and level kid friendly back yard with fruit trees. No Central Air / Ceiling Fans throughout home. Approx 8,000 Sq Ft Lot. Located in the Heart of Tustin !! Please Note: Front Yard will be re-landscaped and kitchen will be updated. Gardening Included in Rent. Owner prefers no pets.