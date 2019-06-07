All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 15662 PACIFIC Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
15662 PACIFIC Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15662 PACIFIC Street

15662 S Pacific St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

15662 S Pacific St, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE STORY 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Large Family Home. Excellent Location. This ranch style home features spacious kitchen, living room with fireplace, and good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Approximately 1800 square feet with attached 2 car garage. Large and level kid friendly back yard with fruit trees. No Central Air / Ceiling Fans throughout home. Approx 8,000 Sq Ft Lot. Located in the Heart of Tustin !! Please Note: Front Yard will be re-landscaped and kitchen will be updated. Gardening Included in Rent. Owner prefers no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15662 PACIFIC Street have any available units?
15662 PACIFIC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15662 PACIFIC Street have?
Some of 15662 PACIFIC Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15662 PACIFIC Street currently offering any rent specials?
15662 PACIFIC Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15662 PACIFIC Street pet-friendly?
No, 15662 PACIFIC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15662 PACIFIC Street offer parking?
Yes, 15662 PACIFIC Street does offer parking.
Does 15662 PACIFIC Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15662 PACIFIC Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15662 PACIFIC Street have a pool?
No, 15662 PACIFIC Street does not have a pool.
Does 15662 PACIFIC Street have accessible units?
No, 15662 PACIFIC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15662 PACIFIC Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15662 PACIFIC Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles