15581 Pasadena Avenue #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 2 Bedroom with Garage and Parking

Recently renovated 2 bed + 1 bath upstairs unit



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: Shared garage + 1 additional parking space

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Rent: $1,750 / month

Deposit: $1,750 minimum

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Onsite shared with other units, coin operated

Property Type: Apartment

Available: 11/11/19



RENTAL FEATURES



• Private balcony

• Over 1,000 square feet

• Newer vinyl plank flooring

• Newer kitchen and kitchen cabinets

• Recently remodeled bathroom – newer bathtub, sink, toilet, fixtures

• Light and bright unit

• Dishwasher

• Gas range / oven

• Garbage disposal

• 4 brand ceiling fans

• Heating

• On-site coin, operated shared laundry – 1 washer, 1 dryer

• Utilities included: water, trash, sewer, gas for hot water heating, gardening

• Tenant pays for: electricity and gas



QUALIFICATION STANDARDS



• $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Includes a criminal background check, eviction history, reference checks, credit history, Megan's Law

• Household gross income should exceed $5,250 (at least three times the monthly rent)

• Applicant(s) must be a non-smoker

• Credit score must be a minimum of 600

• Additional qualifications may apply



LOCATION



Conveniently located

• Between the 5 and 55

• Major cross streets are Newport and McFadden



LEASE TERMS



• Lease term is 1 year

• $1,750 rent per month + at least $1,750 for security deposit (due upon lease signing)

• Utilities included: water, trash, sewer, gas for hot water heating, professional landscaping

• Non-smoking

• No pets allowed



CONTACT INFO



Please do not walk the property and do not disturb the tenants. If you are interested please call or text 949-485-3271 (extension 1) and you will be contacted by the office this week.



Showing dates will be by appointment only.



(949) 485-3271 (extension 1) (text ok)

vacancies@appliedrealty.com