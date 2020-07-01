15581 Pasadena Avenue #D

Amenities
Large 2 Bedroom with Garage and Parking
Recently renovated 2 bed + 1 bath upstairs unit
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Shared garage + 1 additional parking space
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Rent: $1,750 / month
Deposit: $1,750 minimum
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Onsite shared with other units, coin operated
Property Type: Apartment
Available: 11/11/19
RENTAL FEATURES
• Private balcony
• Over 1,000 square feet
• Newer vinyl plank flooring
• Newer kitchen and kitchen cabinets
• Recently remodeled bathroom – newer bathtub, sink, toilet, fixtures
• Light and bright unit
• Dishwasher
• Gas range / oven
• Garbage disposal
• 4 brand ceiling fans
• Heating
• On-site coin, operated shared laundry – 1 washer, 1 dryer
• Utilities included: water, trash, sewer, gas for hot water heating, gardening
• Tenant pays for: electricity and gas
QUALIFICATION STANDARDS
• $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Includes a criminal background check, eviction history, reference checks, credit history, Megan's Law
• Household gross income should exceed $5,250 (at least three times the monthly rent)
• Applicant(s) must be a non-smoker
• Credit score must be a minimum of 600
• Additional qualifications may apply
LOCATION
Conveniently located
• Between the 5 and 55
• Major cross streets are Newport and McFadden
LEASE TERMS
• Lease term is 1 year
• $1,750 rent per month + at least $1,750 for security deposit (due upon lease signing)
• Utilities included: water, trash, sewer, gas for hot water heating, professional landscaping
• Non-smoking
• No pets allowed
CONTACT INFO
Please do not walk the property and do not disturb the tenants. If you are interested please call or text 949-485-3271 (extension 1) and you will be contacted by the office this week.
Showing dates will be by appointment only.
(949) 485-3271 (extension 1) (text ok)
vacancies@appliedrealty.com