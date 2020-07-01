All apartments in Tustin
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
15581 Pasadena Avenue #D
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

15581 Pasadena Avenue #D

15581 Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15581 Pasadena Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom with Garage and Parking
Recently renovated 2 bed + 1 bath upstairs unit

KEY FEATURES 
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking:  Shared garage + 1 additional parking space
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Rent: $1,750 / month
Deposit: $1,750 minimum
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Onsite shared with other units, coin operated
Property Type: Apartment
Available: 11/11/19

RENTAL FEATURES

• Private balcony
• Over 1,000 square feet
• Newer vinyl plank flooring
• Newer kitchen and kitchen cabinets
• Recently remodeled bathroom – newer bathtub, sink, toilet, fixtures
• Light and bright unit
• Dishwasher
• Gas range / oven
• Garbage disposal
• 4 brand ceiling fans
• Heating
• On-site coin, operated shared laundry – 1 washer, 1 dryer
• Utilities included: water, trash, sewer, gas for hot water heating, gardening
• Tenant pays for: electricity and gas

QUALIFICATION STANDARDS

• $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Includes a criminal background check, eviction history, reference checks, credit history, Megan's Law
• Household gross income should exceed $5,250 (at least three times the monthly rent)
• Applicant(s) must be a non-smoker
• Credit score must be a minimum of 600
• Additional qualifications may apply

LOCATION

Conveniently located
• Between the 5 and 55
• Major cross streets are Newport and McFadden

LEASE TERMS

• Lease term is 1 year
• $1,750 rent per month + at least $1,750 for security deposit (due upon lease signing)
• Utilities included: water, trash, sewer, gas for hot water heating, professional landscaping
• Non-smoking
• No pets allowed

CONTACT INFO

Please do not walk the property and do not disturb the tenants. If you are interested please call or text 949-485-3271 (extension 1) and you will be contacted by the office this week.

Showing dates will be by appointment only.

(949) 485-3271 (extension 1) (text ok)
vacancies@appliedrealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D have any available units?
15581 Pasadena Avenue #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D have?
Some of 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D currently offering any rent specials?
15581 Pasadena Avenue #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D is pet friendly.
Does 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D offer parking?
Yes, 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D offers parking.
Does 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D have a pool?
No, 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D does not have a pool.
Does 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D have accessible units?
No, 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D does not have accessible units.
Does 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15581 Pasadena Avenue #D has units with dishwashers.

