15528 Bonsai Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground

Nice Condo located at Tustin Columbus Grove community, but Irvine School unified. Close to 5 Fwy. Total 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a upstairs bonus loft. Master bedroom is at downstair, huge full bathroom with walking in closet. Upstair has two bedroom and one bonus loft. Quiet and nice community. Only one common wall, and with a good size backyard. Walking distance to the park, kids playground and basketball court. All engineer wood floor at downstair, upstair with upgrade carpet. Property inculde Referigerator, washer and dryer.