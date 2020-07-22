All apartments in Tustin
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

15528 Bonsai Way

15528 Bonsai Way · No Longer Available
Location

15528 Bonsai Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Nice Condo located at Tustin Columbus Grove community, but Irvine School unified. Close to 5 Fwy. Total 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a upstairs bonus loft. Master bedroom is at downstair, huge full bathroom with walking in closet. Upstair has two bedroom and one bonus loft. Quiet and nice community. Only one common wall, and with a good size backyard. Walking distance to the park, kids playground and basketball court. All engineer wood floor at downstair, upstair with upgrade carpet. Property inculde Referigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15528 Bonsai Way have any available units?
15528 Bonsai Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15528 Bonsai Way have?
Some of 15528 Bonsai Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15528 Bonsai Way currently offering any rent specials?
15528 Bonsai Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15528 Bonsai Way pet-friendly?
No, 15528 Bonsai Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15528 Bonsai Way offer parking?
No, 15528 Bonsai Way does not offer parking.
Does 15528 Bonsai Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15528 Bonsai Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15528 Bonsai Way have a pool?
No, 15528 Bonsai Way does not have a pool.
Does 15528 Bonsai Way have accessible units?
No, 15528 Bonsai Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15528 Bonsai Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15528 Bonsai Way has units with dishwashers.
