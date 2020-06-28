15510 Williams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This top floor condo in the popular Williamshire complex features an open floorplan with many upgrades throughout, including newer flooring, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. The spacious kitchen boasts built in dishwasher and standing gas range. Both bedrooms are large, and the master bedroom has both a walk-in and reach-in closet. Additionally, there is a washer/dryer hookup in the master bath. This unit has a two car detached garage. The community is very quiet and clean and has many amenities, such as a pool, clubhouse, small gym, and laundry rooms. It is located minutes from the popular Santa Ana Zoo, historic downtown Tustin, freeways, restaurants, and shopping. Includes Dishwasher, Range, and Portable AC Unit. Pets OK with additional rent and deposit. To apply, go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.