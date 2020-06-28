All apartments in Tustin
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

15510 Williams Street

15510 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

15510 Williams Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This top floor condo in the popular Williamshire complex features an open floorplan with many upgrades throughout, including newer flooring, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. The spacious kitchen boasts built in dishwasher and standing gas range. Both bedrooms are large, and the master bedroom has both a walk-in and reach-in closet. Additionally, there is a washer/dryer hookup in the master bath. This unit has a two car detached garage. The community is very quiet and clean and has many amenities, such as a pool, clubhouse, small gym, and laundry rooms. It is located minutes from the popular Santa Ana Zoo, historic downtown Tustin, freeways, restaurants, and shopping. Includes Dishwasher, Range, and Portable AC Unit. Pets OK with additional rent and deposit. To apply, go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15510 Williams Street have any available units?
15510 Williams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15510 Williams Street have?
Some of 15510 Williams Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15510 Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
15510 Williams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15510 Williams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15510 Williams Street is pet friendly.
Does 15510 Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 15510 Williams Street offers parking.
Does 15510 Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15510 Williams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15510 Williams Street have a pool?
Yes, 15510 Williams Street has a pool.
Does 15510 Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 15510 Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15510 Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15510 Williams Street has units with dishwashers.
