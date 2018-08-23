Amenities

Beautiful Meriwether condo in the conveniently located resort community of Columbus Square in the Tustin Legacy available for lease now! This two bedroom carriage unit has gleaming hardwood floors, shiny granite, richly stained cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The large great room separates the two large bedrooms and is appointed with a large pantry, indoor laundry room, breakfast bar, dining area, fireplace, custom built in and a large outdoor balcony. Community amenities include the community clubhouse, pool, spa, parks, BBQ, basketball and playground. Great location steps to the community parks and clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village of Tustin Legacy Shopping Center featuring Stater Brothers, CVS, Hoag Health Center and many dining options. Zoned for the sought after STEAM school, Heritage Elementary and walking distance to the soon to open Veterans Sports Park and under construction Legacy Academy Middle and High Schools. Close to the District featuring Whole Foods, Union Market and AMC Theatres. Convenient to John Wayne Airport, freeways and the beautiful OC beaches, you can't beat the lifestyle that 15229 Columbus Square offers!