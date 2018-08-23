All apartments in Tustin
15229 Columbus.
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
15229 Columbus
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

15229 Columbus

15229 Columbus Sq · No Longer Available
Tustin
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Location

15229 Columbus Sq, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Meriwether condo in the conveniently located resort community of Columbus Square in the Tustin Legacy available for lease now! This two bedroom carriage unit has gleaming hardwood floors, shiny granite, richly stained cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The large great room separates the two large bedrooms and is appointed with a large pantry, indoor laundry room, breakfast bar, dining area, fireplace, custom built in and a large outdoor balcony. Community amenities include the community clubhouse, pool, spa, parks, BBQ, basketball and playground. Great location steps to the community parks and clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village of Tustin Legacy Shopping Center featuring Stater Brothers, CVS, Hoag Health Center and many dining options. Zoned for the sought after STEAM school, Heritage Elementary and walking distance to the soon to open Veterans Sports Park and under construction Legacy Academy Middle and High Schools. Close to the District featuring Whole Foods, Union Market and AMC Theatres. Convenient to John Wayne Airport, freeways and the beautiful OC beaches, you can't beat the lifestyle that 15229 Columbus Square offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15229 Columbus have any available units?
15229 Columbus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15229 Columbus have?
Some of 15229 Columbus's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15229 Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
15229 Columbus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15229 Columbus pet-friendly?
No, 15229 Columbus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15229 Columbus offer parking?
No, 15229 Columbus does not offer parking.
Does 15229 Columbus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15229 Columbus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15229 Columbus have a pool?
Yes, 15229 Columbus has a pool.
Does 15229 Columbus have accessible units?
No, 15229 Columbus does not have accessible units.
Does 15229 Columbus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15229 Columbus has units with dishwashers.

