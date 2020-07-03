15212 Cambridge Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub media room

*** Call Paul for private showing 949-732-0061 or email rent@pdcre.com *** Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Fully Furnished townhome in the heart of Orange County available for Short Term Lease only. Located on the border of Irvine and Tustin, within walking distance to Costco, Whole Foods, coffee, and movie theater at Tustin District shopping center. Easy access to all major freeways and fantastic school district. Fully remodeled kitchen, with granite countertops and trendy grey wood cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Main floor living area is open concept with a central fireplace and spacious dining area. Plantation Shutters and canned lighting throughout. Master Suite includes walk in closet and dual vanity sinks with shower over tub. Second bedroom offers large bunk beds, and ample light. Attached two car garage with direct access and inside laundry with Washer & Dryer. Community amenities include Pool and Spa, and abundant parks for recreation. Will consider dogs.