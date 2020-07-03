All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 15212 Cambridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
15212 Cambridge Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

15212 Cambridge Street

15212 Cambridge St · (949) 732-0075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

15212 Cambridge St, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
*** Call Paul for private showing 949-732-0061 or email rent@pdcre.com *** Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Fully Furnished townhome in the heart of Orange County available for Short Term Lease only. Located on the border of Irvine and Tustin, within walking distance to Costco, Whole Foods, coffee, and movie theater at Tustin District shopping center. Easy access to all major freeways and fantastic school district. Fully remodeled kitchen, with granite countertops and trendy grey wood cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Main floor living area is open concept with a central fireplace and spacious dining area. Plantation Shutters and canned lighting throughout. Master Suite includes walk in closet and dual vanity sinks with shower over tub. Second bedroom offers large bunk beds, and ample light. Attached two car garage with direct access and inside laundry with Washer & Dryer. Community amenities include Pool and Spa, and abundant parks for recreation. Will consider dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15212 Cambridge Street have any available units?
15212 Cambridge Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15212 Cambridge Street have?
Some of 15212 Cambridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15212 Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
15212 Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15212 Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15212 Cambridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 15212 Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 15212 Cambridge Street offers parking.
Does 15212 Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15212 Cambridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15212 Cambridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 15212 Cambridge Street has a pool.
Does 15212 Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 15212 Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15212 Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15212 Cambridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15212 Cambridge Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity