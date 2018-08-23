All apartments in Tustin
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

14870 Chestnut Court

Location

14870 Chestnut Court, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Tustin Grove! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is Move-In-Ready with newly installed laminate flooring, carpet & paint inside. Open floor plan offers a spacious kitchen that opens to the dining room, living room & backyard, perfect for entertaining. Living room features a cozy fireplace, cathedral ceilings & cute powder room for your guests. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and spacious laundry area in hallway. Master suite features dual vanity, soaking tub with shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Direct access to large two car garage. Charming front porch and wrap around back patio offering newer landscaping. Gated community featuring a pool, spa, & children’s play area. Award winning Tustin Unified. Conveniently located near Shopping, Tustin Market Place, South Coast Plaza and freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14870 Chestnut Court have any available units?
14870 Chestnut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14870 Chestnut Court have?
Some of 14870 Chestnut Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14870 Chestnut Court currently offering any rent specials?
14870 Chestnut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14870 Chestnut Court pet-friendly?
No, 14870 Chestnut Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14870 Chestnut Court offer parking?
Yes, 14870 Chestnut Court offers parking.
Does 14870 Chestnut Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14870 Chestnut Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14870 Chestnut Court have a pool?
Yes, 14870 Chestnut Court has a pool.
Does 14870 Chestnut Court have accessible units?
No, 14870 Chestnut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14870 Chestnut Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14870 Chestnut Court has units with dishwashers.
