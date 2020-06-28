14862 Bridgeport Rd

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOMS SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME IN TUSTIN MEADOWS - Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Tustin Meadows - this pool home is ready for immediate occupancy! The gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is tucked inside the community on a cul-de-sac street. As you enter the home you are greeted with high ceilings, natural lighting, new flooring, and fresh paint throughout! The front living room features a floor to ceiling fireplace, wood flooring, and sumptuous natural light. There is a separate formal dining room with chandelier and sliding door, a perfect place for entertaining! The updated kitchen includes ample cabinetry and counter space, brand new double basin sink, and stainless appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, and a gas range. The kitchen connects to the family room with a sliding door overlooking the private pool in the backyard. The spacious backyard is perfect to enjoy those sunny California days. The hall and master bathroom are also renovated with new Quartz counters and fixtures, new toilets and windows. Two-car attached garage and laundry hookups for added convenience. Landscaping and pool service included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



