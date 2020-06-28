All apartments in Tustin
14862 Bridgeport Rd
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

14862 Bridgeport Rd

14862 Bridgeport Road · No Longer Available
Location

14862 Bridgeport Road, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOMS SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME IN TUSTIN MEADOWS - Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Tustin Meadows - this pool home is ready for immediate occupancy! The gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is tucked inside the community on a cul-de-sac street. As you enter the home you are greeted with high ceilings, natural lighting, new flooring, and fresh paint throughout! The front living room features a floor to ceiling fireplace, wood flooring, and sumptuous natural light. There is a separate formal dining room with chandelier and sliding door, a perfect place for entertaining! The updated kitchen includes ample cabinetry and counter space, brand new double basin sink, and stainless appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, and a gas range. The kitchen connects to the family room with a sliding door overlooking the private pool in the backyard. The spacious backyard is perfect to enjoy those sunny California days. The hall and master bathroom are also renovated with new Quartz counters and fixtures, new toilets and windows. Two-car attached garage and laundry hookups for added convenience. Landscaping and pool service included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE5112740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14862 Bridgeport Rd have any available units?
14862 Bridgeport Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14862 Bridgeport Rd have?
Some of 14862 Bridgeport Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14862 Bridgeport Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14862 Bridgeport Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14862 Bridgeport Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14862 Bridgeport Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14862 Bridgeport Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14862 Bridgeport Rd offers parking.
Does 14862 Bridgeport Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14862 Bridgeport Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14862 Bridgeport Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14862 Bridgeport Rd has a pool.
Does 14862 Bridgeport Rd have accessible units?
No, 14862 Bridgeport Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14862 Bridgeport Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14862 Bridgeport Rd has units with dishwashers.
