1458 Montgomery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

This gorgeous home is in a premium interior tract location and walking distance to the popular Columbus Square clubhouse! This beautifully upgraded home is light & bright, and features spacious "dual master" bedrooms, PLUS a first floor den/office and direct access 2-car garage! Entertain in a kitchen boasting solid granite counter tops with large sit up island, ample pantry space, stainless steel appliance package and convenient under cabinet task lighting! Washer. dryer and refrigerators included! An enormous front patio is great for entertaining, and a second patio adjacent to kitchen is a great space to BBQ! Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment PLUS Tustin's award winning schools!