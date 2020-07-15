All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 1458 Montgomery Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
1458 Montgomery Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:28 PM

1458 Montgomery Street

1458 Montgomery Street · (949) 375-9315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

1458 Montgomery Street, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous home is in a premium interior tract location and walking distance to the popular Columbus Square clubhouse! This beautifully upgraded home is light & bright, and features spacious "dual master" bedrooms, PLUS a first floor den/office and direct access 2-car garage! Entertain in a kitchen boasting solid granite counter tops with large sit up island, ample pantry space, stainless steel appliance package and convenient under cabinet task lighting! Washer. dryer and refrigerators included! An enormous front patio is great for entertaining, and a second patio adjacent to kitchen is a great space to BBQ! Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment PLUS Tustin's award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 Montgomery Street have any available units?
1458 Montgomery Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 Montgomery Street have?
Some of 1458 Montgomery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Montgomery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 1458 Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1458 Montgomery Street offer parking?
Yes, 1458 Montgomery Street offers parking.
Does 1458 Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1458 Montgomery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 1458 Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 1458 Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 Montgomery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1458 Montgomery Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity