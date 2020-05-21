All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 15 2020

14492 Pinewood Road

14492 Pinewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

14492 Pinewood Road, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom home for lease in Tustin's established Laurelwood neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 1600+ square feet. The home has a very comfortable open floor plan with large family room/dining room, with featured cathedral style ceilings and cool open fireplace separating the spaces. Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry and storage. Easy access to oversized 2 car garage with storage. Good floor plan for those who want an office/den off of the family room, or use it as a true 4 bedroom home. Owner pays HOA and trash fees.
Contact agent Colin Delaney to see at 714-743-9882 or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14492 Pinewood Road have any available units?
14492 Pinewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 14492 Pinewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
14492 Pinewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14492 Pinewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 14492 Pinewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14492 Pinewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 14492 Pinewood Road offers parking.
Does 14492 Pinewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14492 Pinewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14492 Pinewood Road have a pool?
No, 14492 Pinewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 14492 Pinewood Road have accessible units?
No, 14492 Pinewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14492 Pinewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14492 Pinewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14492 Pinewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14492 Pinewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
