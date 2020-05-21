14492 Pinewood Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bedroom home for lease in Tustin's established Laurelwood neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 1600+ square feet. The home has a very comfortable open floor plan with large family room/dining room, with featured cathedral style ceilings and cool open fireplace separating the spaces. Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry and storage. Easy access to oversized 2 car garage with storage. Good floor plan for those who want an office/den off of the family room, or use it as a true 4 bedroom home. Owner pays HOA and trash fees.

Contact agent Colin Delaney to see at 714-743-9882 or email.