14462 Morning Glory Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to a completely remodeled home that is MOVE IN ready! This magnificent bright single level Laurelwood home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. Recently remodeled with all new flooring and new kitchen counters and backsplash. A Great floor plan. The roaring vaulted ceiling gives you a very open feel. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with dark wood cabinets, modern quartz counter tops, beautiful back splash, new stainless steel stove, dishwasher and sink. Spacious Atrium opens to living room and master bedroom for enjoying the evening breeze. Private and spacious side yard perfect for entertaining. Master Bedroom suite with new tile flooring, spacious closets and remodeled master bathroom with new sink and new counter. Over-sized direct access attached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer in the garage. Community pool, spa, picnic area, 2 tennis courts and 2 basketball courts. Centrally located. Minutes to local Shopping and entertainment in the nearby Tustin Marketplace, The District and The Village at Tustin Legacy (brand new shopping center). Easy access to freeways and toll roads. Award winning Tustin school District. Great curb appeal. This rare opportunity will not last!!!