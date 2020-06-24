All apartments in Tustin
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

14462 Morning Glory Road

14462 Morning Glory Road · No Longer Available
Location

14462 Morning Glory Road, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to a completely remodeled home that is MOVE IN ready! This magnificent bright single level Laurelwood home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. Recently remodeled with all new flooring and new kitchen counters and backsplash. A Great floor plan. The roaring vaulted ceiling gives you a very open feel. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with dark wood cabinets, modern quartz counter tops, beautiful back splash, new stainless steel stove, dishwasher and sink. Spacious Atrium opens to living room and master bedroom for enjoying the evening breeze. Private and spacious side yard perfect for entertaining. Master Bedroom suite with new tile flooring, spacious closets and remodeled master bathroom with new sink and new counter. Over-sized direct access attached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer in the garage. Community pool, spa, picnic area, 2 tennis courts and 2 basketball courts. Centrally located. Minutes to local Shopping and entertainment in the nearby Tustin Marketplace, The District and The Village at Tustin Legacy (brand new shopping center). Easy access to freeways and toll roads. Award winning Tustin school District. Great curb appeal. This rare opportunity will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14462 Morning Glory Road have any available units?
14462 Morning Glory Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14462 Morning Glory Road have?
Some of 14462 Morning Glory Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14462 Morning Glory Road currently offering any rent specials?
14462 Morning Glory Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14462 Morning Glory Road pet-friendly?
No, 14462 Morning Glory Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14462 Morning Glory Road offer parking?
Yes, 14462 Morning Glory Road offers parking.
Does 14462 Morning Glory Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14462 Morning Glory Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14462 Morning Glory Road have a pool?
Yes, 14462 Morning Glory Road has a pool.
Does 14462 Morning Glory Road have accessible units?
Yes, 14462 Morning Glory Road has accessible units.
Does 14462 Morning Glory Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14462 Morning Glory Road has units with dishwashers.
