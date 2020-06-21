14452 Poplar Drive

Amenities

This single level, 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home, has been completely remodeled inside, with tasteful, fresh, modern materials, throughout.

Features include: New flooring, fresh paint, brand new appliances in the kitchen: gas range/oven/exhaust, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, new modern countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, recessed ceiling with canned lighting, formal dining room with new ceiling fan, and living room with gas burning fireplace. Both bathrooms have also been completely remodeled with contemporary contrasting light/dark elegant cabinets, showers, sinks, and fixtures.

Brand New AC and Heating system! Full-size washer dryer hookups in the 2 car attached garage. And a large backyard with beautiful plants as well as a “Garden-Outdoor Room” off of the master bedroom.

This home has no common HOA walls; no neighbors above and no neighbors below! Close to major shopping centers, minutes to the 5 and 55 freeways…… Central to everything O.C.!

HOA Amenities include: Pool, Spa, Tennis, play area(s).

