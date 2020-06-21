All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:45 AM

14452 Poplar Drive

14452 Poplar Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1858445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14452 Poplar Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This single level, 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home, has been completely remodeled inside, with tasteful, fresh, modern materials, throughout.
Features include: New flooring, fresh paint, brand new appliances in the kitchen: gas range/oven/exhaust, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, new modern countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, recessed ceiling with canned lighting, formal dining room with new ceiling fan, and living room with gas burning fireplace. Both bathrooms have also been completely remodeled with contemporary contrasting light/dark elegant cabinets, showers, sinks, and fixtures.
Brand New AC and Heating system! Full-size washer dryer hookups in the 2 car attached garage. And a large backyard with beautiful plants as well as a “Garden-Outdoor Room” off of the master bedroom.
This home has no common HOA walls; no neighbors above and no neighbors below! Close to major shopping centers, minutes to the 5 and 55 freeways…… Central to everything O.C.!
HOA Amenities include: Pool, Spa, Tennis, play area(s).
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Click or Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1858445
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14452 Poplar Drive have any available units?
14452 Poplar Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14452 Poplar Drive have?
Some of 14452 Poplar Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14452 Poplar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14452 Poplar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14452 Poplar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14452 Poplar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14452 Poplar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14452 Poplar Drive does offer parking.
Does 14452 Poplar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14452 Poplar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14452 Poplar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14452 Poplar Drive has a pool.
Does 14452 Poplar Drive have accessible units?
No, 14452 Poplar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14452 Poplar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14452 Poplar Drive has units with dishwashers.
