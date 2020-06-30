14401 Wildeve Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- You want a beautiful Mid Century Modern single-story home on a large usable lot. But you also want a spacious master suite overlooking an outdoor atrium and a master bath? Maybe throw in a kitchen complete with granite counter-tops and plenty of storage space. It would have the aesthetics of a home from the 60's.The dining room highlights large, sliding doors overlooking the yard and the family room sits by the atrium---allowing a flood of natural sunlight. Included are a refrigerator and hook-ups for a washer and dryer in your 2 car, attached garage. Are you ready to come home?



*Square footage and bedroom count are per tax records.



(RLNE5640782)