Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

14401 Wildeve Ln

14401 Wildeve Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14401 Wildeve Lane, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- You want a beautiful Mid Century Modern single-story home on a large usable lot. But you also want a spacious master suite overlooking an outdoor atrium and a master bath? Maybe throw in a kitchen complete with granite counter-tops and plenty of storage space. It would have the aesthetics of a home from the 60's.The dining room highlights large, sliding doors overlooking the yard and the family room sits by the atrium---allowing a flood of natural sunlight. Included are a refrigerator and hook-ups for a washer and dryer in your 2 car, attached garage. Are you ready to come home?

*Square footage and bedroom count are per tax records.

(RLNE5640782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14401 Wildeve Ln have any available units?
14401 Wildeve Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14401 Wildeve Ln have?
Some of 14401 Wildeve Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14401 Wildeve Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14401 Wildeve Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14401 Wildeve Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14401 Wildeve Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14401 Wildeve Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14401 Wildeve Ln offers parking.
Does 14401 Wildeve Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14401 Wildeve Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14401 Wildeve Ln have a pool?
No, 14401 Wildeve Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14401 Wildeve Ln have accessible units?
No, 14401 Wildeve Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14401 Wildeve Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14401 Wildeve Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

