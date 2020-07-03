All apartments in Tustin
14381 Raintree Road
14381 Raintree Road

14381 Raintree Road · No Longer Available
Location

14381 Raintree Road, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
New paint, New wood floor all over the house, New kitchen counter top, New kitchen cabinet, New cooktop ,oven and vent. This four bedrooms, 2 bathroom, almost 1600 square feet , single story house shows Light and bright! From the front entrance you step in the high ceiling living room with the fireplace divide the dining area and living room.Master bedroom is big, especially the master bedroom's patio door lead you to the atrium and bring in the lights.Hallway bathroom is a full bath. Except the mast bedroom, the other three bedroom are good size.Kitchen has all granite counter top, direct access to the two car garage. Big side yard with space for your fruits trees.Very convenient location, close to everything.Walking distance to the Laurelwood Park. This neighbor hood park has community pool, tennis court, kids play ground. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14381 Raintree Road have any available units?
14381 Raintree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14381 Raintree Road have?
Some of 14381 Raintree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14381 Raintree Road currently offering any rent specials?
14381 Raintree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14381 Raintree Road pet-friendly?
No, 14381 Raintree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14381 Raintree Road offer parking?
Yes, 14381 Raintree Road offers parking.
Does 14381 Raintree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14381 Raintree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14381 Raintree Road have a pool?
Yes, 14381 Raintree Road has a pool.
Does 14381 Raintree Road have accessible units?
No, 14381 Raintree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14381 Raintree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14381 Raintree Road has units with dishwashers.

