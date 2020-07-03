14381 Raintree Road

Amenities

New paint, New wood floor all over the house, New kitchen counter top, New kitchen cabinet, New cooktop ,oven and vent. This four bedrooms, 2 bathroom, almost 1600 square feet , single story house shows Light and bright! From the front entrance you step in the high ceiling living room with the fireplace divide the dining area and living room.Master bedroom is big, especially the master bedroom's patio door lead you to the atrium and bring in the lights.Hallway bathroom is a full bath. Except the mast bedroom, the other three bedroom are good size.Kitchen has all granite counter top, direct access to the two car garage. Big side yard with space for your fruits trees.Very convenient location, close to everything.Walking distance to the Laurelwood Park. This neighbor hood park has community pool, tennis court, kids play ground. A MUST SEE!!