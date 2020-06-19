All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

14352 Green Valley Drive

14352 Green Valley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14352 Green Valley Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Beautifully updated throughout! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home situated at the end of a culdesac is sure to please! Extensive renovation was completed that included the following newer features: kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher), granite counters and subway white tile with glass mosaic accents on backsplash, designer light fixtures, dual pane windows, the list goes on. Each bathroom updated with extensive use of tile and vanities with granite vanity top. Plank tile flooring resembles wood and neutral carpet in bedrooms. Whole house fan and ceiling fans to keep you cool. Stackable washer/dryer is included. Private patio perfect for a barbecue and relaxing after a long day! One car garage plus plenty of guest parking on driveway and street. Convenient location close to shopping, freeways, parks, etc. This is the front unit of a duplex. Photos shown were taken prior to current tenants' occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14352 Green Valley Drive have any available units?
14352 Green Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14352 Green Valley Drive have?
Some of 14352 Green Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14352 Green Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14352 Green Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14352 Green Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14352 Green Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14352 Green Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14352 Green Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 14352 Green Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14352 Green Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14352 Green Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 14352 Green Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14352 Green Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 14352 Green Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14352 Green Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14352 Green Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
