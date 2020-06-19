14352 Green Valley Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated throughout! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home situated at the end of a culdesac is sure to please! Extensive renovation was completed that included the following newer features: kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher), granite counters and subway white tile with glass mosaic accents on backsplash, designer light fixtures, dual pane windows, the list goes on. Each bathroom updated with extensive use of tile and vanities with granite vanity top. Plank tile flooring resembles wood and neutral carpet in bedrooms. Whole house fan and ceiling fans to keep you cool. Stackable washer/dryer is included. Private patio perfect for a barbecue and relaxing after a long day! One car garage plus plenty of guest parking on driveway and street. Convenient location close to shopping, freeways, parks, etc. This is the front unit of a duplex. Photos shown were taken prior to current tenants' occupancy.