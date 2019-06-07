All apartments in Tustin
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
13902 Yorba Street
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

13902 Yorba Street

13902 Yorba Street · No Longer Available
Location

13902 Yorba Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Welcome home to this upgraded and remodeled single-story condo. Open spacious living room with cozy fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen. Dining area opens to very back patio. Remodeled kitchen has range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, farm sink, kitchen island and granite countertops. Private laundry. Refrigerator included without warranty. Master bedroom. Tree Haven is conveniently located near shopping and easy access to local freeways. Beautifully maintained Complex. All single-story condos. 2 Association pools, 2 clubhouses. NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13902 Yorba Street have any available units?
13902 Yorba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13902 Yorba Street have?
Some of 13902 Yorba Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13902 Yorba Street currently offering any rent specials?
13902 Yorba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13902 Yorba Street pet-friendly?
No, 13902 Yorba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13902 Yorba Street offer parking?
No, 13902 Yorba Street does not offer parking.
Does 13902 Yorba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13902 Yorba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13902 Yorba Street have a pool?
Yes, 13902 Yorba Street has a pool.
Does 13902 Yorba Street have accessible units?
No, 13902 Yorba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13902 Yorba Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13902 Yorba Street has units with dishwashers.
