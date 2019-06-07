13902 Yorba Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Welcome home to this upgraded and remodeled single-story condo. Open spacious living room with cozy fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen. Dining area opens to very back patio. Remodeled kitchen has range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, farm sink, kitchen island and granite countertops. Private laundry. Refrigerator included without warranty. Master bedroom. Tree Haven is conveniently located near shopping and easy access to local freeways. Beautifully maintained Complex. All single-story condos. 2 Association pools, 2 clubhouses. NO PETS!!