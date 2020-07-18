All apartments in Tustin
13593 Almond St.

13593 Almond St · No Longer Available
Location

13593 Almond St, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home located in Tustin Ranch - Clean 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story Town Home located in the Sycamore Glen Tract of Tustin Ranch. Enjoy direct access from the 2 car attached garage with opener and built-in cabinets for ample storage space. Dual master suites with private bathrooms and ceiling fans. One bedroom has a walk in closet, the other has 2 closets, one with mirrored doors, and a dual sink vanity. Both have vaulted ceilings, giving the rooms a bright airy feel. Side-by-side laundry hook-ups are conveniently located upstairs, dryer hookup is gas. Living room has gas fireplace, and separate dining area just off the kitchen. Kitchen features a garden window, gas cooking, and built-in microwave oven. Spacious patio is great for barbecuing. 2 separate pools and spa available within the tract, Costco shopping center, 5 freeway, and schools all nearby. A pet will be considered with additional deposit.

(RLNE4695850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13593 Almond St. have any available units?
13593 Almond St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13593 Almond St. have?
Some of 13593 Almond St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13593 Almond St. currently offering any rent specials?
13593 Almond St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13593 Almond St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13593 Almond St. is pet friendly.
Does 13593 Almond St. offer parking?
Yes, 13593 Almond St. offers parking.
Does 13593 Almond St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13593 Almond St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13593 Almond St. have a pool?
Yes, 13593 Almond St. has a pool.
Does 13593 Almond St. have accessible units?
No, 13593 Almond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13593 Almond St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13593 Almond St. does not have units with dishwashers.
