13593 Almond St.

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home located in Tustin Ranch - Clean 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story Town Home located in the Sycamore Glen Tract of Tustin Ranch. Enjoy direct access from the 2 car attached garage with opener and built-in cabinets for ample storage space. Dual master suites with private bathrooms and ceiling fans. One bedroom has a walk in closet, the other has 2 closets, one with mirrored doors, and a dual sink vanity. Both have vaulted ceilings, giving the rooms a bright airy feel. Side-by-side laundry hook-ups are conveniently located upstairs, dryer hookup is gas. Living room has gas fireplace, and separate dining area just off the kitchen. Kitchen features a garden window, gas cooking, and built-in microwave oven. Spacious patio is great for barbecuing. 2 separate pools and spa available within the tract, Costco shopping center, 5 freeway, and schools all nearby. A pet will be considered with additional deposit.



