Last updated January 26 2020 at 7:41 PM

13441 Montecito

13441 Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

13441 Montecito, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Move-in now to this great entertainer's delight. One of the largest lots in the Maricopa community on a 8,571 sqr ft lot. Interior paint has been touched up and has brand new lush carpet. Plethora of natural light with cathedral ceilings invites you in to the updated formal living room. Separate dining room opens onto the rear yard which was designed to host lavish receptions and parties all year round with the sitting area and fire pit. The updated kitchen has a greenhouse window to grow your herbs, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and newer kitchen cabinets. Family room is adjacent to the kitchen with a wood burning fireplace. The grand master bedroom is upstairs with a large walk-in closet and a separate sitting area. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with hall bath. Home is located just minutes to the prized & highly rated Tustin Ranch Elementary, Pioneer Jr. High & Beckman High. Close to 5, 55, 241, 261 & 133 freeway & the Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza & Newport Fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13441 Montecito have any available units?
13441 Montecito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13441 Montecito have?
Some of 13441 Montecito's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13441 Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
13441 Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13441 Montecito pet-friendly?
No, 13441 Montecito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13441 Montecito offer parking?
Yes, 13441 Montecito offers parking.
Does 13441 Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13441 Montecito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13441 Montecito have a pool?
No, 13441 Montecito does not have a pool.
Does 13441 Montecito have accessible units?
No, 13441 Montecito does not have accessible units.
Does 13441 Montecito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13441 Montecito has units with dishwashers.

