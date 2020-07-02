13441 Montecito

Amenities

Move-in now to this great entertainer's delight. One of the largest lots in the Maricopa community on a 8,571 sqr ft lot. Interior paint has been touched up and has brand new lush carpet. Plethora of natural light with cathedral ceilings invites you in to the updated formal living room. Separate dining room opens onto the rear yard which was designed to host lavish receptions and parties all year round with the sitting area and fire pit. The updated kitchen has a greenhouse window to grow your herbs, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and newer kitchen cabinets. Family room is adjacent to the kitchen with a wood burning fireplace. The grand master bedroom is upstairs with a large walk-in closet and a separate sitting area. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with hall bath. Home is located just minutes to the prized & highly rated Tustin Ranch Elementary, Pioneer Jr. High & Beckman High. Close to 5, 55, 241, 261 & 133 freeway & the Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza & Newport Fashion Island.