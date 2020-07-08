All apartments in Tustin
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:55 PM

13406 Savanna

13406 Savannah · No Longer Available
Location

13406 Savannah, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Mediterranean style community. Three bedroom corner unit with dual patios off the front bedroom and master bedroom. Spacious floor-plan with in hallway laundry area. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Unit has direct access to the two car garage. Located in the Tustin Unified School District close to the Tustin marketplace with tons of shopping. Near to the 5 and 55 fwy. Available now!!!

Applications online at www.7gpropertymanagement.com

Email Stephanie with any questions stephaniea@sevengables.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13406 Savanna have any available units?
13406 Savanna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 13406 Savanna currently offering any rent specials?
13406 Savanna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13406 Savanna pet-friendly?
No, 13406 Savanna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13406 Savanna offer parking?
Yes, 13406 Savanna offers parking.
Does 13406 Savanna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13406 Savanna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13406 Savanna have a pool?
No, 13406 Savanna does not have a pool.
Does 13406 Savanna have accessible units?
No, 13406 Savanna does not have accessible units.
Does 13406 Savanna have units with dishwashers?
No, 13406 Savanna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13406 Savanna have units with air conditioning?
No, 13406 Savanna does not have units with air conditioning.

