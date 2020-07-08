13406 Savanna

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Mediterranean style community. Three bedroom corner unit with dual patios off the front bedroom and master bedroom. Spacious floor-plan with in hallway laundry area. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Unit has direct access to the two car garage. Located in the Tustin Unified School District close to the Tustin marketplace with tons of shopping. Near to the 5 and 55 fwy. Available now!!!



Applications online at www.7gpropertymanagement.com



Email Stephanie with any questions stephaniea@sevengables.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.