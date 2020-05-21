All apartments in Tustin
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:52 PM

13368 Verona

13368 Verona · No Longer Available
Location

13368 Verona, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Tustin newly remodeled and freshly painted upper condo for rent. Delightful, clean, and bright 2 bed, 2 bath plus spacious loft. Premium location with direct view of community pool. High vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in living room. Large skylight in loft. Double panned energy-efficient windows. Newly remodeled bathroom. New kitchen quartz counter top. Two spacious balconies. Direct access to private two car garage. Inside laundry. Ready to Move in. Prime location next to 5 Freeway & 261, Tustin Market Place, movie theaters, shopping, supermarkets and Costco. NO PETS Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13368 Verona have any available units?
13368 Verona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13368 Verona have?
Some of 13368 Verona's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13368 Verona currently offering any rent specials?
13368 Verona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13368 Verona pet-friendly?
No, 13368 Verona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13368 Verona offer parking?
Yes, 13368 Verona offers parking.
Does 13368 Verona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13368 Verona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13368 Verona have a pool?
Yes, 13368 Verona has a pool.
Does 13368 Verona have accessible units?
No, 13368 Verona does not have accessible units.
Does 13368 Verona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13368 Verona has units with dishwashers.
