13368 Verona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Tustin newly remodeled and freshly painted upper condo for rent. Delightful, clean, and bright 2 bed, 2 bath plus spacious loft. Premium location with direct view of community pool. High vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in living room. Large skylight in loft. Double panned energy-efficient windows. Newly remodeled bathroom. New kitchen quartz counter top. Two spacious balconies. Direct access to private two car garage. Inside laundry. Ready to Move in. Prime location next to 5 Freeway & 261, Tustin Market Place, movie theaters, shopping, supermarkets and Costco. NO PETS Please.