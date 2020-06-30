13102 Marshall Lane

Amenities

Charming remodeled single story 4 bedroom home on a clu-de-sac in Tustin. Cathedral ceilings in living room with cozy fireplace. Separate family room with skylight opens to spacious kitchen and formal dining room. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop and a plethora of storage. Recently renovated bathrooms. Newer flooring & interior & exterior paint. Attached 2 car garage. Newer AC unit. Enjoy entertaining with friends and family in yard featuring patio cover, perfect for dining al fresco. Grass area and lovely landscaping featuring tropical and California natives plus RV storage. Desirable location with easy access to freeways, shops and gourmet restaurants. Call or text ALISON for showings and information. 714-343-9645