Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
13102 Marshall Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

13102 Marshall Lane

13102 Marshall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13102 Marshall Lane, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming remodeled single story 4 bedroom home on a clu-de-sac in Tustin. Cathedral ceilings in living room with cozy fireplace. Separate family room with skylight opens to spacious kitchen and formal dining room. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop and a plethora of storage. Recently renovated bathrooms. Newer flooring & interior & exterior paint. Attached 2 car garage. Newer AC unit. Enjoy entertaining with friends and family in yard featuring patio cover, perfect for dining al fresco. Grass area and lovely landscaping featuring tropical and California natives plus RV storage. Desirable location with easy access to freeways, shops and gourmet restaurants. Call or text ALISON for showings and information. 714-343-9645

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13102 Marshall Lane have any available units?
13102 Marshall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13102 Marshall Lane have?
Some of 13102 Marshall Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13102 Marshall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13102 Marshall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13102 Marshall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13102 Marshall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13102 Marshall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13102 Marshall Lane offers parking.
Does 13102 Marshall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13102 Marshall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13102 Marshall Lane have a pool?
No, 13102 Marshall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13102 Marshall Lane have accessible units?
No, 13102 Marshall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13102 Marshall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13102 Marshall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

