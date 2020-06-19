All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:00 PM

12921 Ternberry Court

12921 Ternberry Ct · (714) 260-8877
Location

12921 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2
bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, private balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, & full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Separate inside laundry area, 2 car garage with direct access, and more. Enjoy resort-style community amenities including pool, spa, tennis court, and picnic area. Close to award-winning schools, golf courses, parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeway. Available for immediate move-in. """" 3D Virtual Tour Link ( https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zbtrg6Bnk38&brand=0 ) """" Sorry, No pets. "" EMAIL Henry Jung to henryjung@socalbest.com for more info.""

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12921 Ternberry Court have any available units?
12921 Ternberry Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12921 Ternberry Court have?
Some of 12921 Ternberry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12921 Ternberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
12921 Ternberry Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12921 Ternberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 12921 Ternberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12921 Ternberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 12921 Ternberry Court does offer parking.
Does 12921 Ternberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12921 Ternberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12921 Ternberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 12921 Ternberry Court has a pool.
Does 12921 Ternberry Court have accessible units?
No, 12921 Ternberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12921 Ternberry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12921 Ternberry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
