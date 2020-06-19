12921 Ternberry Court

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2

bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, private balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, & full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Separate inside laundry area, 2 car garage with direct access, and more. Enjoy resort-style community amenities including pool, spa, tennis court, and picnic area. Close to award-winning schools, golf courses, parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeway. Available for immediate move-in. """" 3D Virtual Tour Link ( https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zbtrg6Bnk38&brand=0 ) """" Sorry, No pets. "" EMAIL Henry Jung to henryjung@socalbest.com for more info.""