Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

12913 Maxwell Drive

12913 Maxwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12913 Maxwell Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEW in MIRAMONTE. A MUST SEE!! This Highly Coveted Newly Remodeled and Painted Detached Condo is Located in one of the Most Desirable Gated Communities in Tustin Ranch, Featuring 4 Spacious BEDROOMS plus an OFFICE and a BONUS ROOM, 2.5 Bathrooms, Formal Living Room and Charming Dining Room. Lots of Natural Light, Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen Boasts White Cabinets, Extensive Granite Counter Tops, Gorgeous Blaksplash, Stainless Steel Appliances and an Oversized Island for Entertaining. Nook area Next to Kitchen with View of the GOLF COURSE. Beautiful Hardwood Floor including Bedrooms, Stairs and Hallways, Recessed Lightings and Crown Mouldings Throughout. Gorgeous, Private Master suite, Large Walk-In Closet with Built-In Organizers. 2 skylights. Entertainers Backyard with an Outdoor Kitchen Overlooking the GOLF COURSE. Desirable 2 Car Attached Garage with Lots of Storage Space. Close to Award Winning Tustin Schools, Tustin Market Place. Walking distance to Tustin Ranch Golf Club, Steps Away from Tustin Ranch Elementary School and Well Known Tustin Sports Park. Energy Saving hom with Solar Panel. Ready for Immediate move-in. Call Nancy at 714-496-8852

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 Maxwell Drive have any available units?
12913 Maxwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12913 Maxwell Drive have?
Some of 12913 Maxwell Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 Maxwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12913 Maxwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 Maxwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12913 Maxwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12913 Maxwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12913 Maxwell Drive offers parking.
Does 12913 Maxwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12913 Maxwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 Maxwell Drive have a pool?
No, 12913 Maxwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12913 Maxwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 12913 Maxwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 Maxwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 Maxwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
