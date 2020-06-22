12865 Crawford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in the gated Alicante community. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath, 3 car garage. Enjoy backyard with pool, spa, built in BBQ, refrigerator and so much more to enjoy. Upgrades include hardwood flooring, designer lighting, window shutters. Upgraded kitchen features center island with storage, granite countertops. Main floor bedroom and bathroom are perfect for guests. Master bathroom with granite counters, dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms and upgraded guest bath with granite counter and dual sinks. Bonus room can be used as bedroom. Separate laundry room. Close to Market Place and District shopping center and award winning schools.