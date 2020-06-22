All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 12865 Crawford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
12865 Crawford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12865 Crawford Drive

12865 Crawford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

12865 Crawford Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the gated Alicante community. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath, 3 car garage. Enjoy backyard with pool, spa, built in BBQ, refrigerator and so much more to enjoy. Upgrades include hardwood flooring, designer lighting, window shutters. Upgraded kitchen features center island with storage, granite countertops. Main floor bedroom and bathroom are perfect for guests. Master bathroom with granite counters, dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms and upgraded guest bath with granite counter and dual sinks. Bonus room can be used as bedroom. Separate laundry room. Close to Market Place and District shopping center and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12865 Crawford Drive have any available units?
12865 Crawford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12865 Crawford Drive have?
Some of 12865 Crawford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12865 Crawford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12865 Crawford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12865 Crawford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12865 Crawford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12865 Crawford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12865 Crawford Drive does offer parking.
Does 12865 Crawford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12865 Crawford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12865 Crawford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12865 Crawford Drive has a pool.
Does 12865 Crawford Drive have accessible units?
No, 12865 Crawford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12865 Crawford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12865 Crawford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles