Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
12665 Homestead
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

12665 Homestead

12665 Homestead · No Longer Available
Location

12665 Homestead, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful gated community home located in Tustin Ranch's prime location! You & your family will enjoy the quiet & peaceful atmosphere with large pool, spa, tennis court, walking trails by golf course & lakes, playground for kids, 2 bedroom condo, 2 full baths, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious master suite with dual sinks, two closets & a balcony. Living room/dining room with fireplace. Recessed lights. Porcelain floors in baths & kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, includes Fridge, washer & dryer indoor laundry room. Ceiling fans throughout out. Cozy & private gated community. 2 car garage with openers plus 2 car driveway parking. large sun deck. No one above or below. Corner unit. SORRY, NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12665 Homestead have any available units?
12665 Homestead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12665 Homestead have?
Some of 12665 Homestead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12665 Homestead currently offering any rent specials?
12665 Homestead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12665 Homestead pet-friendly?
No, 12665 Homestead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12665 Homestead offer parking?
Yes, 12665 Homestead offers parking.
Does 12665 Homestead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12665 Homestead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12665 Homestead have a pool?
Yes, 12665 Homestead has a pool.
Does 12665 Homestead have accessible units?
No, 12665 Homestead does not have accessible units.
Does 12665 Homestead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12665 Homestead has units with dishwashers.
