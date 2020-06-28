12665 Homestead

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful gated community home located in Tustin Ranch's prime location! You & your family will enjoy the quiet & peaceful atmosphere with large pool, spa, tennis court, walking trails by golf course & lakes, playground for kids, 2 bedroom condo, 2 full baths, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious master suite with dual sinks, two closets & a balcony. Living room/dining room with fireplace. Recessed lights. Porcelain floors in baths & kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, includes Fridge, washer & dryer indoor laundry room. Ceiling fans throughout out. Cozy & private gated community. 2 car garage with openers plus 2 car driveway parking. large sun deck. No one above or below. Corner unit. SORRY, NO PETS!