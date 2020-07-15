12480 Hazeltine Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Views of the 1st Fairway of the Tustin Ranch Golf Course from this 2 story Executive Home in the Highly Desired Gated Community of Palo Vista. From the moment you arrive at this lovely property you'll be impressed with custom hardscape and flagstone entry. As you enter you will appreciate the soaring ceilings in living room and formal dining room and golf course views from nearly every room make this home is a must see. Gourmet kitchen with center island features Corian counters, gas cook top, double oven and stainless refrigerator. The spacious Family Room has a large built in entertainment center and fireplace with mantel. Sliders out to covered patio and impressive yard to enjoy your beautiful views of the Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Downstairs office/den with a full downstairs bathroom and laundry room is another great feature. Master Suite with sliding glass doors out to large balcony with golf crs views. Master bath has dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, tub, W/I and a walk in closet. Jack & Jill bedrooms share bath with dual vanity sinks, tub/shower. Other amenities Include Plantation Shutters, drapes and soft shades, ceiling speakers, recessed lighting, Travertine floors in 2nd floor baths, large backyard and 3-car garage w/custom cabinetry. Greenway park just outside gates include association pool, spa, BBQ center, tot lot, & lighted tennis ct. Walk to award winning schools, parks, market place shops, dining,theaters.

