Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

12480 Hazeltine Drive

12480 Hazeltine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12480 Hazeltine Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Views of the 1st Fairway of the Tustin Ranch Golf Course from this 2 story Executive Home in the Highly Desired Gated Community of Palo Vista. From the moment you arrive at this lovely property you'll be impressed with custom hardscape and flagstone entry. As you enter you will appreciate the soaring ceilings in living room and formal dining room and golf course views from nearly every room make this home is a must see. Gourmet kitchen with center island features Corian counters, gas cook top, double oven and stainless refrigerator. The spacious Family Room has a large built in entertainment center and fireplace with mantel. Sliders out to covered patio and impressive yard to enjoy your beautiful views of the Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Downstairs office/den with a full downstairs bathroom and laundry room is another great feature. Master Suite with sliding glass doors out to large balcony with golf crs views. Master bath has dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, tub, W/I and a walk in closet. Jack & Jill bedrooms share bath with dual vanity sinks, tub/shower. Other amenities Include Plantation Shutters, drapes and soft shades, ceiling speakers, recessed lighting, Travertine floors in 2nd floor baths, large backyard and 3-car garage w/custom cabinetry. Greenway park just outside gates include association pool, spa, BBQ center, tot lot, & lighted tennis ct. Walk to award winning schools, parks, market place shops, dining,theaters.
Dont miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12480 Hazeltine Drive have any available units?
12480 Hazeltine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12480 Hazeltine Drive have?
Some of 12480 Hazeltine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12480 Hazeltine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12480 Hazeltine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12480 Hazeltine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12480 Hazeltine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12480 Hazeltine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12480 Hazeltine Drive offers parking.
Does 12480 Hazeltine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12480 Hazeltine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12480 Hazeltine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12480 Hazeltine Drive has a pool.
Does 12480 Hazeltine Drive have accessible units?
No, 12480 Hazeltine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12480 Hazeltine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12480 Hazeltine Drive has units with dishwashers.
