12442 Sebastian Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful 3 bedroom detached home located in the highly Desirable gated Community of VALENCIA. Vaulted ceiling from the front entrance to the living room, fireplace in the living room, half bath at downstair, large master room with walk-in closet, and two good size bedrooms are on the second floor, quiet inside tract location , at the cut-de -sac ,direct access to the two car garage, the backyard is small ,privacy, it shows light and bright. Walking distance to the community pool and spa for your enjoyment. The property is close to all shopping, restaurants, freeway entrance and AWARD winning schools. This is a MUST SEE.