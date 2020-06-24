All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

12442 Sebastian Place

12442 Sebastian Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12442 Sebastian Pl, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful 3 bedroom detached home located in the highly Desirable gated Community of VALENCIA. Vaulted ceiling from the front entrance to the living room, fireplace in the living room, half bath at downstair, large master room with walk-in closet, and two good size bedrooms are on the second floor, quiet inside tract location , at the cut-de -sac ,direct access to the two car garage, the backyard is small ,privacy, it shows light and bright. Walking distance to the community pool and spa for your enjoyment. The property is close to all shopping, restaurants, freeway entrance and AWARD winning schools. This is a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12442 Sebastian Place have any available units?
12442 Sebastian Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12442 Sebastian Place have?
Some of 12442 Sebastian Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12442 Sebastian Place currently offering any rent specials?
12442 Sebastian Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12442 Sebastian Place pet-friendly?
No, 12442 Sebastian Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12442 Sebastian Place offer parking?
Yes, 12442 Sebastian Place offers parking.
Does 12442 Sebastian Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12442 Sebastian Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12442 Sebastian Place have a pool?
Yes, 12442 Sebastian Place has a pool.
Does 12442 Sebastian Place have accessible units?
No, 12442 Sebastian Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12442 Sebastian Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12442 Sebastian Place has units with dishwashers.
