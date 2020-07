Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in a gated community is now ready for you to call it your home. Great

patio and private area. Attached garage. All new flooring throughout entire home. Enjoy the use of the

community pool with your monthly rent. You are a short distance to shopping, dining, movie theaters, schools, public

transportation, and freeways.