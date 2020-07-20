All apartments in Tustin
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

12235 Pevero

12235 Pevero · No Longer Available
Location

12235 Pevero, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
12235 Pevero Available 05/01/20 COMING SOON: 2 Bd 2Ba Townhome in Tustin Ranch! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

You must see this townhome located in the luxury gated community of Corte Villa in Tustin Ranch, steps away from Golf Course. This spacious floor plan offers two large master suites, both on the upper level. Foyer entry, living room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Separate family room & large open kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and large windows make this home bright & airy. You will love the floor plan! French doors located in family room will give you access to a large back patio. Convenient inside laundry room with sink and attached two car garage. Community offers Association pool and spa! Close to shopping, dining, award winning schools & Easy Access to Nearby Freeways. This won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Submit on pets.

Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or 714-253-4257

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE4760143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12235 Pevero have any available units?
12235 Pevero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12235 Pevero have?
Some of 12235 Pevero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12235 Pevero currently offering any rent specials?
12235 Pevero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235 Pevero pet-friendly?
Yes, 12235 Pevero is pet friendly.
Does 12235 Pevero offer parking?
Yes, 12235 Pevero offers parking.
Does 12235 Pevero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12235 Pevero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235 Pevero have a pool?
Yes, 12235 Pevero has a pool.
Does 12235 Pevero have accessible units?
No, 12235 Pevero does not have accessible units.
Does 12235 Pevero have units with dishwashers?
No, 12235 Pevero does not have units with dishwashers.
