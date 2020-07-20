Amenities

12235 Pevero Available 05/01/20 COMING SOON: 2 Bd 2Ba Townhome in Tustin Ranch! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS**



You must see this townhome located in the luxury gated community of Corte Villa in Tustin Ranch, steps away from Golf Course. This spacious floor plan offers two large master suites, both on the upper level. Foyer entry, living room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Separate family room & large open kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and large windows make this home bright & airy. You will love the floor plan! French doors located in family room will give you access to a large back patio. Convenient inside laundry room with sink and attached two car garage. Community offers Association pool and spa! Close to shopping, dining, award winning schools & Easy Access to Nearby Freeways. This won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Submit on pets.



Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or 714-253-4257



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE4760143)