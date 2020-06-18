All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:49 AM

12121 Rice Drive

12121 Rice Drive · (949) 887-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12121 Rice Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the highly sought after 24-hour guard-gated San Miguel community, across the street from Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Property is a corner unit in a Cul-De-Sac. Open concept floor plan with lots of natural light through out. The first floor features formal dining, living room w/ 2 story high ceiling, family room w/ fireplace and kitchen w/breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to beautiful wrap-around yard, perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Hardwood floor through out the first story and most of the bedrooms. Community amenities includes, a resort-style pool, spa and barbecue area for residents to enjoy. Easy access to freeways and Market Place for shopping and dining. Nearby Award-Winning Schools, Peter’s Canyon Park, hiking and biking trails. Don't miss the opportunity to call this your sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12121 Rice Drive have any available units?
12121 Rice Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12121 Rice Drive have?
Some of 12121 Rice Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12121 Rice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12121 Rice Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12121 Rice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12121 Rice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12121 Rice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12121 Rice Drive does offer parking.
Does 12121 Rice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12121 Rice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12121 Rice Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12121 Rice Drive has a pool.
Does 12121 Rice Drive have accessible units?
No, 12121 Rice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12121 Rice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12121 Rice Drive has units with dishwashers.
