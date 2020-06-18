12121 Rice Drive

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the highly sought after 24-hour guard-gated San Miguel community, across the street from Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Property is a corner unit in a Cul-De-Sac. Open concept floor plan with lots of natural light through out. The first floor features formal dining, living room w/ 2 story high ceiling, family room w/ fireplace and kitchen w/breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to beautiful wrap-around yard, perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Hardwood floor through out the first story and most of the bedrooms. Community amenities includes, a resort-style pool, spa and barbecue area for residents to enjoy. Easy access to freeways and Market Place for shopping and dining. Nearby Award-Winning Schools, Peter’s Canyon Park, hiking and biking trails. Don't miss the opportunity to call this your sweet home!