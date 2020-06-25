All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

12051 Hermon Drive

12051 Hermon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12051 Hermon Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Lovely well-kept home located inside the exclusive guard-gated Township Community and within walking distance to award winning schools, Ladera Elementary, Pioneer Jr. High, and Beckman High School. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. High 2 story ceilings in formal living room. Formal dining room. Custom natural stone floor, newer carpet, and plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen opens to family room. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast counter/bar, nook, and large pantry. Luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, plus expansive, mirrored wardrobe closet. Newly remodeled master bathroom and hallway bathroom. Interior laundry room. Large back yard with custom built-in stainless steel BBQ island. Walking distance to Tustin Ranch Golf Course and parks. Conveniently located near Tustin Metrolink Station. HOA includes pool, spa, and BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12051 Hermon Drive have any available units?
12051 Hermon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12051 Hermon Drive have?
Some of 12051 Hermon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12051 Hermon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12051 Hermon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12051 Hermon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12051 Hermon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12051 Hermon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12051 Hermon Drive offers parking.
Does 12051 Hermon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12051 Hermon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12051 Hermon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12051 Hermon Drive has a pool.
Does 12051 Hermon Drive have accessible units?
No, 12051 Hermon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12051 Hermon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12051 Hermon Drive has units with dishwashers.
