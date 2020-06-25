12051 Hermon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Lovely well-kept home located inside the exclusive guard-gated Township Community and within walking distance to award winning schools, Ladera Elementary, Pioneer Jr. High, and Beckman High School. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. High 2 story ceilings in formal living room. Formal dining room. Custom natural stone floor, newer carpet, and plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen opens to family room. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast counter/bar, nook, and large pantry. Luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, plus expansive, mirrored wardrobe closet. Newly remodeled master bathroom and hallway bathroom. Interior laundry room. Large back yard with custom built-in stainless steel BBQ island. Walking distance to Tustin Ranch Golf Course and parks. Conveniently located near Tustin Metrolink Station. HOA includes pool, spa, and BBQ.