Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13

1192 Mitchell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1192 Mitchell Ave, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Remodeled and Re-imagined Home! Kitchen features new premium soft close cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new beautiful laminate flooring and kitchen tile. Baths have new granite topped vanities and gorgeous single-handle faucets. This home has a full indoor laundry facility for a stack-able washer/dryer unit. There is a very large upstairs entry patio large enough for a BBQ and seating area. The condo is located in very quiet complex that is surrounded by green belts and mature trees. There is a one-car covered carport and plenty of room for other vehicles. Villa Vallerto has a community pool, a playground for kids, and an abundance of open space. Well behaved pets considered for approval with $30.00 rent/pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 have any available units?
1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 have?
Some of 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 is pet friendly.
Does 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 offer parking?
Yes, 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 offers parking.
Does 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 have a pool?
Yes, 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 has a pool.
Does 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 have accessible units?
No, 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13 has units with dishwashers.
