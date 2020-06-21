1192 Mitchell St. Unit 13

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill

Remodeled and Re-imagined Home! Kitchen features new premium soft close cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new beautiful laminate flooring and kitchen tile. Baths have new granite topped vanities and gorgeous single handle faucets. This home has a full indoor laundry facility for a stack-able washer/dryer unit. There is a very large upstairs entry patio large enough for a BBQ and seating area. Condo is located in very quiet complex that is surrounded by green belts and mature trees. There is a one car covered carport and plenty of room for other vehicles. Villa Vallerto has a community pool, a playground for kids, and an abundance of open space.

Remodeled and Re-imagined Home! Kitchen features new premium soft close cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new beautiful laminate flooring and kitchen tile. Baths have new granite topped vanities and gorgeous single-handle faucets. This home has a full indoor laundry facility for a stack-able washer/dryer unit. There is a very large upstairs entry patio large enough for a BBQ and seating area. The condo is located in very quiet complex that is surrounded by green belts and mature trees. There is a one-car covered carport and plenty of room for other vehicles. Villa Vallerto has a community pool, a playground for kids, and an abundance of open space. Well behaved pets considered for approval with $30.00 rent/pet.