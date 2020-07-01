11779 Fricker Avenue

Amenities

THREE BEDROOMS PLUS A HUGE LOFT! This beautiful home is located in the desirable, gated Sedona Community in Tustin Ranch. It has approximately 2200SF of comfortable living space plus an attached spacious three-car garage. Updated kitchen with center island and breakfast bar. Community has pool and spa. Easy access to nearby parks, trails, tennis courts, shopping, theaters and freeway. Close to Market Place, Tustin Sports Park, and Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Walking distance to award-winning Peters Canyon Elementary School and Pioneer Middle School. A must see!