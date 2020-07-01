All apartments in Tustin
Location

11779 Fricker Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
THREE BEDROOMS PLUS A HUGE LOFT! This beautiful home is located in the desirable, gated Sedona Community in Tustin Ranch. It has approximately 2200SF of comfortable living space plus an attached spacious three-car garage. Updated kitchen with center island and breakfast bar. Community has pool and spa. Easy access to nearby parks, trails, tennis courts, shopping, theaters and freeway. Close to Market Place, Tustin Sports Park, and Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Walking distance to award-winning Peters Canyon Elementary School and Pioneer Middle School. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11779 Fricker Avenue have any available units?
11779 Fricker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11779 Fricker Avenue have?
Some of 11779 Fricker Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11779 Fricker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11779 Fricker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11779 Fricker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11779 Fricker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 11779 Fricker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11779 Fricker Avenue offers parking.
Does 11779 Fricker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11779 Fricker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11779 Fricker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11779 Fricker Avenue has a pool.
Does 11779 Fricker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11779 Fricker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11779 Fricker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11779 Fricker Avenue has units with dishwashers.

