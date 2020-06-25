11705 GOETTING Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to 11705 GOETTING in the desirable GATED SEDONA community in Tustin Ranch. This gorgeous home offers views of Cedar Grove Park & the surrounding hills, plus it's just a short walk to award winning Peter's Canyon Elementary & Pioneer Middle School. This spacious popular plan features 4 bedrooms (MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM/BATH) AND 3.5 total baths. Elegant upgraded marble entry flooring, newer carpet & hardwood floors. Spacious living room & dining area is great for entertaining. Enjoy the warmth of the cozy fireplace in the family room. Open floor plan. Lovely gourmet kitchen w/large center island, corian counters and tile floors, appliances included. Guests will enjoy the main floor bedroom suite w/private bath. Powder room and laundry room also on main floor. Jack and Jill bedrooms share a bath on second floor. The luxurious master suite includes a beautifully upgraded bath with dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower, separate tub and large mirrored closet. The spacious 2-car attached garage has epoxy coated floors and custom built-in cabinets for storage. This beautifully landscaped back yard is ready for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing. The community pool and spa is close-by, just a short walk. Experience all the wonderful amenities of living in Tustin Ranch. Nearby schools, parks, shopping, dining, theaters, Peter's Canyon Park & Trails, and Tustin Ranch Golf Course.