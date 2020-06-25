All apartments in Tustin
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

11705 GOETTING Avenue

11705 Goetting Ave · No Longer Available
Tustin
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Location

11705 Goetting Ave, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to 11705 GOETTING in the desirable GATED SEDONA community in Tustin Ranch. This gorgeous home offers views of Cedar Grove Park & the surrounding hills, plus it's just a short walk to award winning Peter's Canyon Elementary & Pioneer Middle School. This spacious popular plan features 4 bedrooms (MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM/BATH) AND 3.5 total baths. Elegant upgraded marble entry flooring, newer carpet & hardwood floors. Spacious living room & dining area is great for entertaining. Enjoy the warmth of the cozy fireplace in the family room. Open floor plan. Lovely gourmet kitchen w/large center island, corian counters and tile floors, appliances included. Guests will enjoy the main floor bedroom suite w/private bath. Powder room and laundry room also on main floor. Jack and Jill bedrooms share a bath on second floor. The luxurious master suite includes a beautifully upgraded bath with dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower, separate tub and large mirrored closet. The spacious 2-car attached garage has epoxy coated floors and custom built-in cabinets for storage. This beautifully landscaped back yard is ready for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing. The community pool and spa is close-by, just a short walk. Experience all the wonderful amenities of living in Tustin Ranch. Nearby schools, parks, shopping, dining, theaters, Peter's Canyon Park & Trails, and Tustin Ranch Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 GOETTING Avenue have any available units?
11705 GOETTING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11705 GOETTING Avenue have?
Some of 11705 GOETTING Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 GOETTING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11705 GOETTING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 GOETTING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11705 GOETTING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 11705 GOETTING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11705 GOETTING Avenue offers parking.
Does 11705 GOETTING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11705 GOETTING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 GOETTING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11705 GOETTING Avenue has a pool.
Does 11705 GOETTING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11705 GOETTING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 GOETTING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11705 GOETTING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
