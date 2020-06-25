11705 GOETTING Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Welcome to 11705 GOETTING in the desirable GATED SEDONA community in Tustin Ranch. This gorgeous home offers views of Cedar Grove Park & the surrounding hills, plus it's just a short walk to award winning Peter's Canyon Elementary & Pioneer Middle School. This spacious popular plan features 4 bedrooms (MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM/BATH) AND 3.5 total baths. Elegant upgraded marble entry flooring, newer carpet & hardwood floors. Spacious living room & dining area is great for entertaining. Enjoy the warmth of the cozy fireplace in the family room. Open floor plan. Lovely gourmet kitchen w/large center island, corian counters and tile floors, appliances included. Guests will enjoy the main floor bedroom suite w/private bath. Powder room and laundry room also on main floor. Jack and Jill bedrooms share a bath on second floor. The luxurious master suite includes a beautifully upgraded bath with dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower, separate tub and large mirrored closet. The spacious 2-car attached garage has epoxy coated floors and custom built-in cabinets for storage. This beautifully landscaped back yard is ready for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing. The community pool and spa is close-by, just a short walk. Experience all the wonderful amenities of living in Tustin Ranch. Nearby schools, parks, shopping, dining, theaters, Peter's Canyon Park & Trails, and Tustin Ranch Golf Course.