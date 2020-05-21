1143 E 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Nice 3-bed, 2-bath townhome in the Broadmoor Park Community of Tustin (very quiet inside location). Totally remodeled 2 years ago. Feature a large family room with fireplace, indoor laundry on the main floor. Smooth ceiling throughout. Upscale porcelain tile in baths, kitchen. Newer double pane windows and sliders throughout. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, custom hardwood cabinets. Large private back yard is perfect for BBQ’s or relaxing. Carport with storage plus one open parking space. The HOA offers a beautiful pool, spa, recreation room and manicured grounds. Walking distance to Albertsons Market. One block to Larwin Square/Tustin Heights Center. Close to Post Office, Library, Old Town Tustin,... minutes from the Irvine/Tustin Marketplace. Easy access to many freeways including the 5, 55, and 22.