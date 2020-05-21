All apartments in Tustin
Tustin, CA
1143 E 1st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1143 E 1st Street

1143 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1143 East 1st Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nice 3-bed, 2-bath townhome in the Broadmoor Park Community of Tustin (very quiet inside location). Totally remodeled 2 years ago. Feature a large family room with fireplace, indoor laundry on the main floor. Smooth ceiling throughout. Upscale porcelain tile in baths, kitchen. Newer double pane windows and sliders throughout. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, custom hardwood cabinets. Large private back yard is perfect for BBQ’s or relaxing. Carport with storage plus one open parking space. The HOA offers a beautiful pool, spa, recreation room and manicured grounds. Walking distance to Albertsons Market. One block to Larwin Square/Tustin Heights Center. Close to Post Office, Library, Old Town Tustin,... minutes from the Irvine/Tustin Marketplace. Easy access to many freeways including the 5, 55, and 22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 E 1st Street have any available units?
1143 E 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 E 1st Street have?
Some of 1143 E 1st Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1143 E 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1143 E 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1143 E 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1143 E 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 1143 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 E 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 E 1st Street have a pool?
Yes, 1143 E 1st Street has a pool.
Does 1143 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1143 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 E 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
