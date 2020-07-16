All apartments in Tustin
111 Gallery Way

111 Gallery Way · (657) 301-4721
Location

111 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 111 Gallery Way · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely Jr. 1 Bedroom Condo in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBY9gv2nau5

Click link below for video tour.
https://youtu.be/Yz9cKxsjlzA

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be confirmed.

Lovely Jr. 1 bedroom condo in Tustin! Fantastic ground floor location with cozy front patio. Spacious living room opens up to the front patio for comfy indoor outdoor living. Wonderful kitchen features over the range microwave with plenty of storage and counter space. Bedroom features mirrored wall and opens up to the living room with large shutters over a pony wall.

Located in the wonderful Shadow Canyon community with pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, and Gallery Park with BBQ area and lighted tennis courts. Within minutes of lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just down the street. Easy access to the 5, 55, and 133 for easy commutes. Detached garage. Stack washer dryer inside the unit.

Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $1700 deposit on approved credit. Sorry no pets. $49 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. All utilities. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Important disclosure: Death in unit within the last 3 years. For more information, please contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

