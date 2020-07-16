111 Gallery Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely Jr. 1 Bedroom Condo in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBY9gv2nau5



Click link below for video tour.

https://youtu.be/Yz9cKxsjlzA



To schedule showings:

1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com

2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be confirmed.



Lovely Jr. 1 bedroom condo in Tustin! Fantastic ground floor location with cozy front patio. Spacious living room opens up to the front patio for comfy indoor outdoor living. Wonderful kitchen features over the range microwave with plenty of storage and counter space. Bedroom features mirrored wall and opens up to the living room with large shutters over a pony wall.



Located in the wonderful Shadow Canyon community with pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, and Gallery Park with BBQ area and lighted tennis courts. Within minutes of lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just down the street. Easy access to the 5, 55, and 133 for easy commutes. Detached garage. Stack washer dryer inside the unit.



Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $1700 deposit on approved credit. Sorry no pets. $49 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. All utilities. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Important disclosure: Death in unit within the last 3 years. For more information, please contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com,



No Pets Allowed



