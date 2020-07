Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story, In the heart of city of Tustin within minutes of shoppes and dining* Gorgeous upgraded 3 bedroom (one bedroom is loft) single family home with two car attached garage *Wood flooring, sunny kitchen overlooking private patio features breakfast bar* Convenient separate washer/dryer room* Large master suite offers walk in closet, vanity with dual sinks and tub* Great easy freeway access to 5 and 55* Minutes from Tustin/Irvine market place.