Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room

Welcome to 10653 Emerson Bend. This beautiful HIGH TECH estate home in GATED EMERSON, is set on a 12,000 Sq Ft. cul-de-sac lot offering PANORAMIC VIEWS of the surrounding hills. Featuring 4100 SQ FT of luxury living, 5 bedrooms PLUS MOVIE THEATRE ROOM including a MAIN FLR guest suite. Enjoy the CALIFORNIA LIFE STYLE in the beautifully landscaped backyard w/OUTDOOR KITCHEN & gorgeous SALT WATER POOL & SPA. Beautiful wide-plank HARDWOOD FLOORS span the main floor. The spacious dining room is great for entertaining. The open floor plan includes a GOURMET KITCHEN, granite counters, huge center island/breakfast bar, dining area w/buffet, HIGH END APPLIANCES and a butler's pantry with WINE refrigerator. Separate study/office is nearby. Enjoy watching movies by the fire in this gorgeous family room or head up the back staircase to the HUGE BONUS/THEATER ROOM equipped w/large retractable screen & comfortable theater rm chairs or enjoy a a game of pool. RELAX in the luxurious MASTER SUITE, bath w/separate vanities, W/I shower, tub & closet organizers. The master suite includes a sitting area, fireplace, media center w/flat-screen and a VIEW balcony from which you can access the theater room. Jack-n-Jill BRS share a bath w/separate vanities. Also the 5th BEDROOM ENSUITE has a tub/shower. Garages for 3 cars. Walk to AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, parks, & Peter's Canyon trails. TUSTIN RANCH GOLF COURSE, shopping, dining & theaters are nearby.