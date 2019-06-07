All apartments in Tustin
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

10653 EMERSON BEND

10653 Emerson Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

10653 Emerson Bnd, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Welcome to 10653 Emerson Bend. This beautiful HIGH TECH estate home in GATED EMERSON, is set on a 12,000 Sq Ft. cul-de-sac lot offering PANORAMIC VIEWS of the surrounding hills. Featuring 4100 SQ FT of luxury living, 5 bedrooms PLUS MOVIE THEATRE ROOM including a MAIN FLR guest suite. Enjoy the CALIFORNIA LIFE STYLE in the beautifully landscaped backyard w/OUTDOOR KITCHEN & gorgeous SALT WATER POOL & SPA. Beautiful wide-plank HARDWOOD FLOORS span the main floor. The spacious dining room is great for entertaining. The open floor plan includes a GOURMET KITCHEN, granite counters, huge center island/breakfast bar, dining area w/buffet, HIGH END APPLIANCES and a butler's pantry with WINE refrigerator. Separate study/office is nearby. Enjoy watching movies by the fire in this gorgeous family room or head up the back staircase to the HUGE BONUS/THEATER ROOM equipped w/large retractable screen & comfortable theater rm chairs or enjoy a a game of pool. RELAX in the luxurious MASTER SUITE, bath w/separate vanities, W/I shower, tub & closet organizers. The master suite includes a sitting area, fireplace, media center w/flat-screen and a VIEW balcony from which you can access the theater room. Jack-n-Jill BRS share a bath w/separate vanities. Also the 5th BEDROOM ENSUITE has a tub/shower. Garages for 3 cars. Walk to AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, parks, & Peter's Canyon trails. TUSTIN RANCH GOLF COURSE, shopping, dining & theaters are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10653 EMERSON BEND have any available units?
10653 EMERSON BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10653 EMERSON BEND have?
Some of 10653 EMERSON BEND's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10653 EMERSON BEND currently offering any rent specials?
10653 EMERSON BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10653 EMERSON BEND pet-friendly?
No, 10653 EMERSON BEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 10653 EMERSON BEND offer parking?
Yes, 10653 EMERSON BEND offers parking.
Does 10653 EMERSON BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10653 EMERSON BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10653 EMERSON BEND have a pool?
Yes, 10653 EMERSON BEND has a pool.
Does 10653 EMERSON BEND have accessible units?
No, 10653 EMERSON BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 10653 EMERSON BEND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10653 EMERSON BEND has units with dishwashers.
