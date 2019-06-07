Amenities
Welcome to 10653 Emerson Bend. This beautiful HIGH TECH estate home in GATED EMERSON, is set on a 12,000 Sq Ft. cul-de-sac lot offering PANORAMIC VIEWS of the surrounding hills. Featuring 4100 SQ FT of luxury living, 5 bedrooms PLUS MOVIE THEATRE ROOM including a MAIN FLR guest suite. Enjoy the CALIFORNIA LIFE STYLE in the beautifully landscaped backyard w/OUTDOOR KITCHEN & gorgeous SALT WATER POOL & SPA. Beautiful wide-plank HARDWOOD FLOORS span the main floor. The spacious dining room is great for entertaining. The open floor plan includes a GOURMET KITCHEN, granite counters, huge center island/breakfast bar, dining area w/buffet, HIGH END APPLIANCES and a butler's pantry with WINE refrigerator. Separate study/office is nearby. Enjoy watching movies by the fire in this gorgeous family room or head up the back staircase to the HUGE BONUS/THEATER ROOM equipped w/large retractable screen & comfortable theater rm chairs or enjoy a a game of pool. RELAX in the luxurious MASTER SUITE, bath w/separate vanities, W/I shower, tub & closet organizers. The master suite includes a sitting area, fireplace, media center w/flat-screen and a VIEW balcony from which you can access the theater room. Jack-n-Jill BRS share a bath w/separate vanities. Also the 5th BEDROOM ENSUITE has a tub/shower. Garages for 3 cars. Walk to AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, parks, & Peter's Canyon trails. TUSTIN RANCH GOLF COURSE, shopping, dining & theaters are nearby.