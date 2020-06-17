855 Kings Canyon Court

Amenities

Tracy Beautiful Park-like Backyard is perfect to relax & share with your family & friends. located on a nice court. This 2080 sq ft residence features a double door grand entry with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths...Large open kitchen with gas cook-top, built in oven & microwave & tile flooring...Family rm with a full brick fireplace & tile floor...the Formal space has a lovely bay window & adjoining Dining room...Master suite features oversize walk in closet, new tile floor, resurfaced soaking tub & separate shower. Pre-wired security alarm Small Dog Ok with paid deposit, Renters Insurance is Required..Home is currently occupied for scheduled showings home will be move in Ready for June 01th 2020 just in time for the 2020 Summer Vacation....Yard Service Included..



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 6/1/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.