Tracy, CA
855 Kings Canyon Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:43 PM

855 Kings Canyon Court

855 King Canyon Court · (209) 788-8050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 King Canyon Court, Tracy, CA 95376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

Tracy Beautiful Park-like Backyard is perfect to relax & share with your family & friends. located on a nice court. This 2080 sq ft residence features a double door grand entry with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths...Large open kitchen with gas cook-top, built in oven & microwave & tile flooring...Family rm with a full brick fireplace & tile floor...the Formal space has a lovely bay window & adjoining Dining room...Master suite features oversize walk in closet, new tile floor, resurfaced soaking tub & separate shower. Pre-wired security alarm Small Dog Ok with paid deposit, Renters Insurance is Required..Home is currently occupied for scheduled showings home will be move in Ready for June 01th 2020 just in time for the 2020 Summer Vacation....Yard Service Included..

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 6/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Kings Canyon Court have any available units?
855 Kings Canyon Court has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 855 Kings Canyon Court have?
Some of 855 Kings Canyon Court's amenities include dogs allowed, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Kings Canyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
855 Kings Canyon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Kings Canyon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 Kings Canyon Court is pet friendly.
Does 855 Kings Canyon Court offer parking?
No, 855 Kings Canyon Court does not offer parking.
Does 855 Kings Canyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Kings Canyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Kings Canyon Court have a pool?
No, 855 Kings Canyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 855 Kings Canyon Court have accessible units?
No, 855 Kings Canyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Kings Canyon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Kings Canyon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Kings Canyon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 Kings Canyon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
