Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

515 Peerless Way Apt 2

515 Peerless Way · (800) 993-1146
Location

515 Peerless Way, Tracy, CA 95376

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! $1950 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Newly remodeled condo at Almond Wood Tracy. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 947 sq ft. Completely updated! 2 car attached garage with extra one space parking spot. Fenced in courtyard area. Low maintenance. Many upgrades with custom window coverings, granite counter tops. Tile flooring through out & carpet in the bedrooms. Good sized bedrooms. Storage shed. Pet friendly with additional deposit. Certain Breeds are restricted. HOA! Owner pays HOA! Pool & grounds maintained beautifully. Water, sewer, & garbage included in the rental price. Must see this condo! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. ONE YEAR LEASE. For further information & viewing appointments, please contact Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga at 209-814-5822. Please drive by or research property before calling. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 have any available units?
515 Peerless Way Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 have?
Some of 515 Peerless Way Apt 2's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
515 Peerless Way Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 have a pool?
Yes, 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 has a pool.
Does 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 Peerless Way Apt 2 has units with air conditioning.
