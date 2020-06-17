515 Peerless Way Apt 2

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! $1950 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Newly remodeled condo at Almond Wood Tracy. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 947 sq ft. Completely updated! 2 car attached garage with extra one space parking spot. Fenced in courtyard area. Low maintenance. Many upgrades with custom window coverings, granite counter tops. Tile flooring through out & carpet in the bedrooms. Good sized bedrooms. Storage shed. Pet friendly with additional deposit. Certain Breeds are restricted. HOA! Owner pays HOA! Pool & grounds maintained beautifully. Water, sewer, & garbage included in the rental price. Must see this condo! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. ONE YEAR LEASE. For further information & viewing appointments, please contact Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga at 209-814-5822. Please drive by or research property before calling. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard