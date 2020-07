Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. inside laundry w/hookups, living, dining, and family room. Tile floors throughout first floor, hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet.Beautifully Maintained Front and back yard with weekly yard maintenance included.Close to parks, schools, and shopping.



NO PETS NO SMOKING

