Tracy, CA
1421 Teakwood Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:01 PM

1421 Teakwood Way

1421 Teakwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Teakwood Way, Tracy, CA 95376
Woodfield Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
DRE License 01144123
$45 Application Fee
Apply online at www.pmerents.com
Self Register online at www.rently.com

Beautiful Two Story Home. Located in the Woodfield Estates. New Carpets. New Flooring. Small pets okay with a $500 pet deposit. Landscaping included in
rent. Features a living room, fireplace, new dishwasher, alarm system with cameras available for Tenant to turn on service, shutters, new paint, granite counter tops, laundry hookups, and central hvac.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Teakwood Way have any available units?
1421 Teakwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracy, CA.
What amenities does 1421 Teakwood Way have?
Some of 1421 Teakwood Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Teakwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Teakwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Teakwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Teakwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Teakwood Way offer parking?
No, 1421 Teakwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Teakwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Teakwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Teakwood Way have a pool?
No, 1421 Teakwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Teakwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1421 Teakwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Teakwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Teakwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Teakwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1421 Teakwood Way has units with air conditioning.
